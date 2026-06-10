eufy Security Launches Expanded FamiLock Smart Lock Lineup

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eufy FamiLock E40's AI-powered facial recognition technology delivers secure, hands-free home access

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of its extended FamiLock smart lock lineup, headlined by the new FamiLock E40, at select The Home Depot stores. Combining AI-powered facial recognition with privacy-first, on-device processing, the FamiLock lineup brings next-generation biometric home access technology to homeowners seeking secure, easy-to-install smart home upgrades.Built on eufy’s local-first data storage philosophy, the FamiLock lineup processes sensitive biometric data on-device, reinforcing user privacy with no monthly subscriptions attached*. Supporting the flagship FamiLock E40 are the FamiLock E35 and E32, extending the lineup with various configurations tailored to different household needs and price points. Combined together, the FamiLock lineup represents premium smart access solutions with advanced security and accessibility.eufy FamiLock E40 - Hands-free three-in-one video smart lock, camera, doorbell with industry-leading facial recognitionLeading the lineup is the FamiLock E40, a premium smart lock that combines AI-powered facial recognition to create a truly hands-free entry experience. Designed for busy families, homeowners and frequent visitors, the biometric system enables fast and secure identity-based access. The FamiLock E40 also integrates a 2K video doorbell into its three-in-one video smart lock, camera, doorbell design, combining access control and monitoring in a single device.• MSRP: $299.99• ANSI/BHMA certified for proven security and long-term durability, meeting high safety and performance requirements• Multiple unlocking methods, including facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, app control, passcodes and physical keys• Flexible family access for multi-user households, supporting up to 50 recognized faces and 50 fingerprints• Provides real-time activity notifications and remote access management via the eufy App• Local-first security framework with on-device processing for enhanced privacy and control• Compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa and SmartThings, with Matter support, enabling seamless smart home integration• IP65 rating for dust and water resistance• Size - 76mm X 34mm x 183mm (3.00 in. × 1.34 in. × 7.2 in.)• Weight - 2167g (4.8 lbs)eufy FamiLock E35 - Mid-range smart lock with palm vein recognition• MSRP: $299.99• Palm vein recognition as an alternative biometric option• Ideal for family members of all ages, provides easy-to-use access• Size - 68mm x 28mm x 153.5mm (2.68 in. x 1.1 in. x 6.05 in.)• Weight - 1.7kg (3.75 lbs)eufy FamiLock E32 - Entry-level smart lock for homeowners• MSRP: $139.99• Entry-level smart lock for homeowners exploring the eufy Security ecosystem• Size - 66mm x 25mm x 154.3mm (2.60 in. x 0.98 in. x 6.07 in.)• Weight - 1.6kg (3.53 lbs)Availability The eufy FamiLock E40 , as well as the eufy FamiLock E35 and E32 will be available online and in 30 stores exclusively through The Home Depot in the United States. Please check your local Home Depot for availability. This series will be available on eufy.com and amazon.com starting in July.Press KitAbout eufyeufy, the smart home brand from Anker Innovations, develops intelligent products that make everyday life safer, cleaner and more convenient. Powered by advanced AI technology, eufy’s ecosystem spans home security, smart baby tech solutions and robotic cleaning. Every product is guided by eufy’s “Built With Care” philosophy, combining innovation with everyday reliability. Learn more at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global consumer technology company driven by ultimate innovation, creating products that help people power, create, connect, and live more freely. Founded in 2011, Anker Innovations serves more than 200 million consumers across 146 countries and regions. Learn more at anker.com.PR ContactJanet Jin - janet.jin@anker.comFootnotes*Optional or premium features may be available with a monthly subscription.

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