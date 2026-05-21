eufy Security Unveils Transformative eufy EdgeAgent™, the World's First Local Security AI Agent with Home Protection

Enabling faster detection, smarter analysis and multi-faceted preventive actions to safeguard families and homes

EdgeAgent™ marks a truly fundamental transformation toward multi-response, proactive and intelligent ecosystems which protect families and the places where we live and work.” — Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced a cutting-edge evolution of its Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with the unveiling of eufy EdgeAgent™, the world's first local security AI agent. The announcement was made at the Anker Day 2026 media event "Where Ultimate Meets Possible" in New York City."As eufy continues to evolve into a pioneering and fully integrated smart home ecosystem brand, EdgeAgent™ marks a truly fundamental transformation toward multi-response, proactive and intelligent ecosystems which protect families and the places where we live and work," said Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager. "The eufy team is committed to making our technology as agile and intuitive as possible to meet and exceed the expectations of our diverse customer base."eufy EdgeAgent™ - Unveiling the World's First Local Security AI Agent with Proactive Home ProtectionThe proprietary local AI agent, eufy EdgeAgent™, represents the next stage in local AI security, bringing intelligent real-time reasoning and proactive response to home and property security. The eufy EdgeAgent™ system operates through a three-stage framework of detection, analysis and action.Detection with Smart Security ShieldAs the primary line of defense for the home, the Smart Security Shield is an illuminated smart sensor beacon mounted along key entrance pathways to detect and distinguish activity with superior accuracy. The Smart Security Shield's advanced 180° dual-radar and DSKey™ (digital security key) technology detects the movement of strangers from up to 50 feet away, and identifies recognized friends and family from as far as 100 feet away, extending the distance of proactive monitoring and detection from the front porch to the perimeter of the property.Advanced AI Analysis and ReasoningAt the core of the EdgeAgent™ system is the advanced large-model AI chipset, which enables local AI processing and storage in as little as three seconds, delivering performance that is 63 percent faster than competitors' cloud-based AI solutions.* EdgeAgent™ processes events directly on local devices with no monthly subscription fees attached, delivering robust analysis with faster response times, reduced false alarms, enhanced privacy protection and more reliable security for homeowners.Proactive and Adaptive Security ActionsIn response to this enhanced level of awareness and analysis, eufy EdgeAgent™ enables proactive and adaptive actions across the full spectrum of home protection, escalating to the appropriate course of action based on the threat level. For example, when an unrecognized person enters the home's perimeter, the system is able to activate staggered deterrence measures, such as light and voice warnings. When a credible threat is identified, the system delivers a comprehensive and informative alert summarizing the incident. For high-risk situations, EdgeAgent™ provides emergency alerts to ensure users are informed of critical events.eufy EdgeAgent™ is slated for launch in the second half of 2026, and will be compatible with multiple eufy hardware and AI service bundles.About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global consumer technology company driven by ultimate innovation, creating products that help people power, create, connect, and live more freely. Founded in 2011, Anker Innovations serves more than 200 million consumers across 146 countries and regions. Learn more at anker.com PR ContactJanet Jin - janet.jin@anker.comFootnotes*Based on internal lab testing for competitors' cloud-based AI solutions. Actual performance may vary depending on environment, network conditions and system configuration.

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