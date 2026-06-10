TWM Solicitors modernizes desktop infrastructure with 10ZiG and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments.

Law firm deploys 10ZiG thin clients across multiple offices to underpin a full migration to Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop.

I remember saying to our managing partner afterwards: where else have you worked where so many computers have been changed over a weekend and everything worked on Monday?” — Alan Barrett, TWM Solicitors’ Head of IT

LEICESTER, NC, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, today announced that TWM Solicitors , one of Surrey’s largest and most established legal practices, has deployed 10ZiG modernized thin client devices across its offices as part of a comprehensive cloud transformation programme.With roots stretching back to the 1790s, TWM Solicitors is a multidisciplinary law firm employing 240 staff operating across three sites in Surrey - including its principal office in Guildford. TWM acts as a trusted legal partner for individuals, families and businesses, offering a range of legal services from residential conveyancing through to commercial law and litigation. The firm’s IT infrastructure supports a hybrid workforce, with staff regularly working both in-office and from home.Shifting to the cloud simplifies ITSeveral years ago, TWM Solicitors made a strategic decision to exit on-premise infrastructure and transition to cloud and SaaS-based solutions to reduce capital expenditure, move to a predictable operational cost model and accelerate the delivery of new technology services across the business.In an ambitious programme completed over several months, TWM simultaneously migrated from Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS) to Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), moved from on-premises backend infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, upgraded to Microsoft 365, installed new practice management software, rolled out dual monitors across all desks and deployed 10ZiG modernized thin clients in its offices. The entire programme was delivered by a four-person IT team.The firm chose Microsoft AVD as its desktop virtualization platform - a natural fit given that legal software vendors develop almost universally within the Microsoft ecosystem. The AVD session hosts are provisioned from a single gold image applied consistently to every endpoint, providing centralized patch management, strong security and an infrastructure that can be rebuilt from scratch if required. Nerdio manages the scaling of session hosts throughout the day, ensuring TWM Solicitors pays only for compute it actually needs.Choosing 10ZiG: 24-inch dual monitors, digital dictation and centralized managementTo support the AVD rollout, all endpoints needed upgrading. Alan Barrett, TWM Solicitors’ Head of IT explains, “Our requirements were clear: new desktop hardware needed to drive dual 24-inch monitors at full resolution, support Windows drivers for our SpeechWrite digital dictation software and provide a robust, centralized remote management platform to keep devices updated without requiring physical site visits.”TWM Solicitors found 10ZiG through Softcat, a trusted reseller the firm has worked with for over a decade. After a successful trial, it procured approximately 240 10ZiG devices running Windows IoT LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) - a locked-down, highly secure version of Windows 10 with security support through to February 2032. The 10ZiG devices therefore serve a single purpose and function as highly managed secure terminals that simply open an AVD session and nothing else. Furthermore, the endpoints are set up to optimize Teams and Zoom calls running in AVD, leveraging the power of the local 10ZiG thin client hardware.“When we moved to AVD, the endpoint became both less important and more critical at the same time,” explains Barrett. “Less important because all the compute is now happening in the cloud; more critical because it’s the device that everyone uses to do their work. 10ZiG has been the right answer on both counts. They’re so low maintenance that they’ve essentially become invisible which is exactly what you want from an endpoint.”Seamless rollout across multiple sites and solid Return on InvestmentBefore despatch, TWM Solicitors' IT team worked with 10ZiG to build a primary device image incorporating all required software, drivers and settings. Every device arrived pre-configured and ready to connect to the network. Barrett explains, “This saved us a lot of time during the rollout - which was welcome, given the physical effort involved: unpacking computers and monitors, assembling thin client bases and monitor arms, fitting everything to desks, then removing old equipment and recycling packaging. At our largest office in Guildford, we replaced over 100 machines and monitors in a single day.”Using 10ZiG Manager, TWM Solicitors can now also remotely power devices on and off, automate patch deployment and maintain consistent configurations across all offices, further reducing operational overhead and improving endpoint consistency.TWM has run the numbers. Centralised remote management has saved the IT team from visiting multiple office. The cumulative saving runs to hundreds of hours of IT engineer time and significant travel costs. Equally, device replacement has been simplified: because every 10ZiG modernized thin client holds no local user data, a faulty unit is swapped in minutes with no data recovery and no software to reinstall.At approximately £450 per device and an eight or nine-year lifespan, the annualized cost works out at around £50 per year. “When you break it down, we’re paying roughly £1 a week for a device with very little day-to-day management required,” says Barrett. “We’ve made the right decision to investment in 10ZiG modernized thin clients. They’re easy to manage, easy to maintain and the 10ZiG team has been excellent to work with. The burden of desktop management – which used to be time-consuming, boring and frustrating – has simply disappeared.”“Organizations moving towards Microsoft AVD and cloud-based work environments increasingly need endpoint solutions that are secure, simple to manage and operationally efficient,” says James Broughton. “By combining our thin client endpoints with Microsoft AVD and 10ZiG Manager, TWM Solicitors is an excellent example of how organizations can modernize desktop infrastructure while simplifying IT operations and supporting long-term cloud transformation strategies.”About 10ZiG Technology 10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.