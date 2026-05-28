10ZiG Modernized Zero Clients Strengthen Cybersecurity and Simplify Cloud Desktop Management at Beesley & Fildes

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments.

Builders’ merchant deploys 10ZiG modernized zero clients across nine branches to simplify endpoint management

With 10ZiG, everything is centrally managed and automated. That represents a massive operational improvement for a business like ours which operates across multiple sites.” — Rob John, Beesley & Fildes’ IT Services Manager

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, today announced that Beesley & Fildes, one of the Northwest of England’s oldest independent builders’ merchants, has deployed 10ZiG modernized zero clients across its branch network to strengthen cybersecurity, simplify endpoint management and support the company’s long-term cloud computing strategy.Established in 1820, Beesley & Fildes is a multi-million pound, family-owned builders’ merchant operating nine branches across the Northwest of England. The business supplies building materials to a wide variety of trades including construction, civil engineering, landscaping, plumbing and heating, kitchens and bathrooms, joinery and roofing. Today, the company employs around 300 staff and supports a hybrid IT environment spanning branch operations, remote workers and cloud-hosted applications.The deployment forms part of Beesley & Fildes’ wider investment in Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure and secure endpoint management. The company currently manages more than 150 endpoints across desktops, laptops and zero clients, underpinned by technologies including VPN connectivity, multi-factor authentication (MFA), remote monitoring and management (RMM), mobile device management (MDM) and conditional access controls.The decision to move to 10ZiG resulted as Beesley & Fildes’ previous thin client endpoint supplier, AXEL, ceased trading which created concerns around cybersecurity compliance and the inability to receive future firmware and security updates.After reviewing solutions from various vendors, 10ZiG was selected following a successful proof-of-concept trial involving 10ZiG modernized zero clients running 10ZiG’s locked down Linux NOS software connecting to a Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environment in Microsoft Azure. The final deployment included the purchase of powerful 10ZiG 7048q Series and ultra compact 10ZiG 4648q Series devices, managed centrally through free 10ZiG Manager software.“We take cybersecurity extremely seriously and simply could not continue running endpoints that were no longer receiving firmware and security updates,” explains Rob John, Beesley & Fildes’ IT Services Manager. “Our original devices themselves were still working perfectly well, but we had to protect the business and ensure we remained compliant from a cybersecurity perspective.”“We looked at multiple vendors, but 10ZiG immediately stood out because they actually engaged with us to understand our environment,” adds John. “Other bigger vendors largely treated us as just another order number whereas 10ZiG worked with us closely throughout the entire procurement process. We trialed their devices, connected them to our Azure environment and quickly realised just how easy they are to deploy and manage.”Supplied by 10ZiG partner, Panacea Logic, the new endpoints enable staff across branch counters and sales offices to access core business applications including Microsoft 365 and Epicor BisTrack, the company’s specialist ERP platform designed for the building supply industry.Using 10ZiG Manager, Beesley & Fildes automated device naming, remote configuration and deployment processes, significantly reducing rollout times and simplifying ongoing endpoint administration.“The automation within 10ZiG Manager has been hugely impressive,” says Shaun Partington, Beesley & Fildes’ IT Systems Administrator. “We were able to configure the management platform so that devices automatically renamed themselves and pulled down the correct configuration profile as soon as they connected to the network.”“In practical terms, that meant we could deploy devices incredibly quickly,” adds Partington. “Once the prep work had been completed, we literally plugged a zero client device into the network and within seconds it was configured and ready for the user.”The rollout across nine sites was therefore completed easily by Beesley & Fildes’ two-person IT team, with no disruption to end users. Staff transitioned seamlessly onto the new endpoints while continuing to access the same cloud-hosted applications and services.“For us, one of the biggest successes was the simplicity and speed of deployment. Years ago, firmware updates involved physically travelling between branches with USB sticks,” says John. “With 10ZiG, everything is centrally managed and automated. That represents a massive operational improvement for a business like ours which operates across multiple sites. Users simply log in to access applications exactly as before. But behind the scenes, we now have far more modern, secure and manageable endpoint infrastructure.”Beesley & Fildes also sees the deployment as laying important foundations for future desktop virtualisation initiatives, including the potential future adoption of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).“Organizations increasingly need endpoint solutions that simplify management while supporting secure, cloud-based work environments,” says James Broughton, 10ZiG’s Sales Director EMEA. “Beesley & Fildes is an excellent example of how companies can update endpoint infrastructure quickly while improving security, operational efficiency and long-term flexibility and we’re delighted to support their ongoing cloud and digital workplace strategy.”About 10ZiG Technology 10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

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