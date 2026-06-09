Training civilly

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –In modern conflict, understanding the local population is just as critical as navigating physical terrain.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, with B Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, navigated these complexities during an internal validation training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, June 5, 2026.

The training lanes challenged Soldiers with realistic scenarios, evaluating their ability to enter simulated foreign communities, establish rapport with local leaders and gather civil intelligence.

"Today is to assess civil affairs teams, so our tactical level elements, ability to conduct their two main tactical tasks: civil reconnaissance and civil engagements," said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. William O’Neill, commander of B-Co., 411th CA Bn.

For the Soldiers, these simulated environments provide a vital venue to sharpen skills, requiring them to transition seamlessly from a security posture to diplomatic discussion.

During the training, teams interacted with mock government officials and non-governmental organizations to build a comprehensive picture of the civil environment.

"I think of civil affairs as the liaison between the U.S. military and other entities like NGOs, and then any other kind of key player that may be operating in that battlespace," Abrahamsson explained. "Our job is really to allow that maneuver commander to be effective in his or her battlespace."

By identifying civilian needs and mapping critical resources, civil affairs teams prevent humanitarian crises from interfering with active combat operations.

"By effectively conducting civil reconnaissance and civil engagements, we give that maneuver element a better understanding of the area in which they're operating in, and things like risks to that maneuver commander," Abrahamsson added.

A distinct advantage the 411th CA Bn brings to this mission is the professional background of its Reserve personnel, many of whom hold civilian careers in municipal management, education and emergency services.

"We're very confident in our Soldiers' abilities to actually go and conduct an engagement. It's the beauty of the Reserves; everyone is a civilian," O’Neill said. "So it comes a little more natural for us to have an engagement with other civilians, since we are civilians most of the time."

However, O'Neill emphasized that tactical success must tie back to the theater commander's overall strategic intent.

"The part that we're trying to coach and have our Soldiers better understand is how is this leading into an overall mission objective," O’Neill explained. "The 411th is actually regionally aligned to the EUCOM area of responsibility."

Ultimately, the ability to engage with populations is a decisive combat enabler.

"Wars are fought where people live," O’Neill said. "And so it's our responsibility to understand that part of the battlespace, and then understand how we can better support the maneuver commanders to make that happen."

This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoD personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoD policies and guidance.