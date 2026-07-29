17th Training Support Squadron change of command ceremony

The 17th Training Support Squadron formally transferred leadership during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23. U.S. Air Force Lt . Col. Nancy Schwab, outgoing 17th TRSS commander, relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lee Elsenheimer, incoming 17th TRSS commander.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony, honoring Schwab's significant accomplishments during her time in command and welcoming Elsenheimer and his family to Goodfellow.

Rooted in military tradition, the change of command ceremony signifies the official transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility from one commander to another through the passing of the guidon. This is a significant event in a commander's career, as it demonstrates the continuity of leadership and the squadron's commitment to its mission.

In his remarks, Gerber highlighted Schwab's accomplishments during her years in command and how her leadership led her squadron to numerous achievements.

“The 17th TRSS is in the interlocking layer of the entire 17th TRG, five squadrons, that conduct the initial skills training and advanced skills training for fire professionals and intelligence. We produce the next generation of combat lethality,” stated Gerber. “To do that requires Nancy’s (Schwab) leadership, a humble, credible and very approachable perspective.”

As she prepared to relinquish command of the 17th TRSS before her last salute, she encouraged her squadron to continue showing up every day and be the heartbeat of the mission.

“So to the Tigers (17th TRSS), show up every day like you are meant to be here, because you are. You are the heartbeat of this group,” stated Schwab.

Gerber highlighted Elsenheimer’s experience in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for a combat command. Supporting the president's number one initiative in the National Defense Strategy in protecting the Western Hemisphere.

“Lee knows what it takes,” states Gerber. “He’s bringing all the experience from all the assignments previous to that here, so we can better understand and produce what it takes to meet those demands. I’m so excited to have you here.”

As Elsenheimer took command of the 17th TRSS, he thanked Col. Gerber, Schwab and all the Airmen who made this ceremony happen.

“Especially following such a great commander who set such a high standard of leadership professionalism and just cared for people. Lt. Col. Schwab built a strong foundation for this unit,” stated Elsenheimer. “Taking command of the 17th TRSS is both an honor and a humbling responsibility.”