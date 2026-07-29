U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards Cherokee National Forest debris removal contract

Erwin, Tenn. (July 29, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a critical contract to safely and effectively remove debris deposited by Hurricane Helene on federally owned lands and waters within the Cherokee National Forest.

Late Friday, July 24, USACE awarded the $33.76 million contract to DRC Emergency Services, a pre-approved contractor on standby under an active emergency response agreement. Authorized through an Economy Act interagency agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, this partnership uses USACE’s specialized contracting capabilities to clean up federally owned lands and waters. This cleanup operation targets non-recoverable debris, defined specifically as construction and demolition debris and vegetative materials that restrict water flow or pose public health and safety risks.

The Corps of Engineers contract conducts debris operations on Jackson Island, Tennessee, which is a land area adjacent to the Nolichucky River.

The contract features a 240-day period of performance covering all phases, including permitting, mobilization, active cleanup, demobilization, and closeout The contractor is working to obtain all necessary local, state, and federal permits, and onsite debris removal is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7, 2026.

“Through our strong partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, we are bringing our specialized engineering and contracting capabilities to bear on this critical recovery effort,” said Sam Jaser, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager. “We are ready to begin clearing hazardous debris to restore public safety and protect the sensitive Cherokee National Forest ecosystem. Our team understands how much this recovery means to the community, and we have planned every phase of our operations to be respectful, deliberate and highly focused on safety until the job is done.”

Federal and state agencies emphasize that coordination supporting the debris removal in the Cherokee National Forest remains an important component of the region's overall recovery strategy.

“The start of this project marks another important step in Tennessee’s long-term recovery from Tropical Storm Helene,” said Patrick Sheehan, commissioner of the Tennessee Emergency Management Authority. “Strong partnerships are essential to helping disaster-impacted communities recover. We are grateful for the continued collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Forest Service, and our federal, state, and local partners to safely remove hazardous debris, protect our natural resources, and help restore these Tennessee communities.”

Forest Service officials prioritize these efforts to restore public access while safeguarding the forest’s delicate natural habitats.

“Hurricane Helene left a lot of debris across the Cherokee National Forest, especially in places where families come to enjoy time outside. Jackson Island is the last large area we still need to clear, and this work will help make the river safer and healthier for everyone,” said Michael Wright, forest supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest. “We’ve been working hard to clean up storm damage across the forest, and this next step lets us finish the job safely and efficiently. It will be a massive undertaking, but by partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, we can clear this debris quickly and safely, while ensuring natural and cultural resources are protected.”

To safeguard natural and cultural resources, the project adheres to strict guidelines.

Sensitive Habitats: Crews remove debris in sensitive areas using low-impact equipment and matting to minimize ground disturbance as much as possible.

Tree Removal: Crews remove hazardous trees, including trees that fell because of the storm; most of these trees have the root-ball exposed at ground level.

Wildlife Monitoring: On-site monitors document standing tree removal, observe the area for bats and endangered species, and report findings directly to Forest Service biologists.

Archaeological Oversight: Site organizers coordinate with qualified archaeologists who monitor all ground-disturbing work.

Erosion Control: Following cleanup activities, contractors stabilize disturbed areas using a native seed mix to prevent erosion and support recovery.

The Nashville District focuses on civil works operations across a 59,000-square-mile area spanning seven states: Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, where it manages critical water resources within the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins, balancing flood risk management, commercial navigation, hydropower production, recreation, water supply, and water quality, while also operating 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin and maintaining 14 navigation lock projects on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. The district is protecting people from water, protecting water from people, and making water useful.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district