The D.O.C.’s Dreams Experience Academy Expands Creative & Tech Workforce Training Into New Learning Institutions

Co-founder Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry Co-founder Chris Gannett

Nonprofit Connects Students to Real-world Production, Digital Media & Technology Careers as It Expands Across Texas & Prepares for National Growth

At DEA, we’re not just designing a curriculum, we’re instilling belief. And that belief doesn’t come from speeches and inspiration posters.” — Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOC CARES ’ education and commercial services platform Dreams Experience Academy (DEA) is expanding its curriculum and educational model into new learning institutions, operationalizing a direct talent pipeline for the music, media, entertainment and tech industries. Built as part of parent platform DOC CARES by hip-hop legend Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry and multi-specialty executive Chris Gannett , DEA is a nonprofit workforce development platform that delivers hands-on, industry-driven training to enrolled students in grade 7-12 — connecting classroom learning directly to real-world creative production, media workflows and technology career pathways in the $3T media, entertainment and technology sector. The platform focuses training in four “verticals” of industry growth: game design, music, creator economy, and AI software use and development.During the program’s pilot with Southern Dallas partners For Oak Cliff and the Moorland Family YMCA, students participated in hands-on video game design, market research and working prototype production – both individually and in teams – culminating in a final presentation to an expert panel. The pilot program boasted appearances from notable guest contributors and instructors including D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Erykah Badu, as well as executives from companies including Marvel, the Dallas Mavericks, Dude Perfect, GameSquare, FaZe Clan and Sony.The pilot demonstrated measurable engagement and a meaningful draw for students who had previously disconnected from school. Among participating students, 100% of previously non-enrolled students reported intent to re-enroll after participating, while the program saw a 27-percentage-point increase in interest in game design careers, an 8.1/10 average impact rating and a Net Promoter Score of 60. As a result, the program is now expanding its model into new Dallas-area institutions, bringing the same instructional framework to St. Philip’s School and Community Center and Texans Can Academies campuses.“At DEA, we’re not just designing a curriculum, we’re instilling belief,” said Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry, Founder of DOC CARES and its Dreams Experience Academy. “And that belief doesn’t come from speeches and inspiration posters. It comes from learning how to operate the tools to research a market, design a video game, produce a song or create a campaign. You can’t expect to win if you don’t even know how the system works. We’re showing our kids how to play…and win.”“We’ve used our first round of funding to prove the concept. What we’ve found is that DEA is paving a clear path to real opportunities and engaging our host communities,” said Chris Gannett, President of DOC CARES and DEA. “This program isn’t just about dreaming — it’s about preparation, execution and access. Talent exists everywhere. Opportunity doesn’t. Our expansion and future plans will continue to close that gap one gifted kid at a time.”DEA’s expansion reflects a growing commitment from cultural and institutional partners who see the long-term importance of building access into creative and tech-forward industries. Among its high-profile partners are the Dallas Regional Chamber, T.D. Jakes Foundation, alongside support from cultural leaders including Erykah Badu, Cynt Marshall (former Dallas Mavericks CEO), and Matt Finick (former ROBLOX CFO), among others. The D.O.C. remains actively present in classrooms, working directly with students and educators — reinforcing DEA’s core belief that proximity, consistency and access matter more than branding.Built as a working education-to-industry bridge, DEA integrates creative production, digital media, technology, entrepreneurship and social-emotional development into its curriculum — giving students access to the same tools, standards and learning environments used across today’s professional music, media and technology sectors. It derives a curricular advantage care of expert insights and contributions from academic leaders at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.The expansion into St. Philip’s School and Texans Can Academies – in addition to existing cornerstone partner For Oak Cliff – marks the next phase of DEA’s growth which is focused on operational execution, institutional adoption and building a scalable model that can function nationally across diverse learning environments. 2026 also marks the year DEA begins development of its “student-led” services business, which offers area and national Fortune 1000 brands the benefit of creative and tech solutions designed to reach and resonate with marketers’ most coveted demographic: mid-to-late teens, because they already influence household purchases and will soon control far more spending themselves.DEA is continuing to expand through philanthropic, corporate and community partnerships, with additional partners and supporters expected to be announced throughout the year.About The Dreams Experience AcademyThe Dreams Experience Academy is the flagship educational initiative of DOC Cares, the 501(c)3 nonprofit co-built by hip-hop legend The D.O.C., along with former American Idol CMO and Gannett.Partners Founder Chris Gannett. Launched in Southern Dallas, the Academy is focused on bridging the opportunity gap for underrepresented youth in the media, entertainment and tech industries. The Dreams Experience Academy provides grades 7–12 students cutting-edge educational programs, real-world experience and mentorship, empowering them with the skills and networks necessary for success in these sectors. Through partnerships with industry leaders like the Dallas Mavericks, Dude Perfect, GameSquare and Big Thought Institute, The Dreams Experience Academy aims to create a lasting impact by fostering the next generation of talent, with plans for national expansion.

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