Zevo Plans Robotics Marketplace Program to Expand Flexible Access to Embodied AI Assets

Zevo, the peer-to-peer marketplace for electric vehicles and other high-value electrified assets

Building on Micro-Lease Model, Zevo is Developing Infrastructure for Flexible Robotic Access, Asset Management & Owner Monetization

EVs taught us how to approach a problem that is now emerging in robotics. High-cost intelligent machines should not sit idle, and people should not have to buy every machine they want to use. ” — Hebron Sher, Co-Founder and CEO of Zevo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zevo , the peer-to-peer marketplace for electric vehicles and other high-value electrified assets, announces plans to develop a robotics marketplace program designed to make embodied AI systems easier to access without outright purchase while helping owners and partners put high-cost machines into productive use.As robotics and physical AI move from research labs and demonstrations into more commercial settings, businesses and institutions are beginning to evaluate how autonomous systems could be used across events, hospitality, education, research, logistics, inspection, security and other applications. But many robotic systems remain expensive to purchase, complex to operate and difficult to keep in productive use. Zevo is developing its robotics marketplace program to address that access and utilization gap.“EVs taught us how to approach a problem that is now emerging in robotics,” said Hebron Sher, founder and CEO of Zevo. “High-cost intelligent machines should not sit idle, and people should not have to buy every machine they want to use. Zevo has already built infrastructure around reservations, access control, geofencing, insurance coordination and asset management to help EV owners monetize underused assets. Now we are planning to expand that model into robotics to create a marketplace where anyone can either access or deploy and earn from embodied AI systems.”The program is being developed as a marketplace and operating layer for future robotics rentals, designed to connect robotics owners and partners with customers seeking flexible access. Zevo expects its infrastructure to support reservations, utilization, asset management and related operating needs required to make robotic systems easier to access, deploy and monetize. The company is in active discussions with robotics manufacturers, commercial operators and asset owners to support future inventory.Zevo’s move into robotics is part of its larger strategy to build an operating layer for the electrified asset economy. While the company’s initial focus has been EVs, Zevo sees the same access and utilization problem emerging across a wider class of connected machines, including autonomous vehicles, robotic assets and other high-cost technologies that consumers, businesses and institutions may need to use but not necessarily own.To learn more visit zevo.com.ABOUT ZEVOZevo is a Dallas-based electrified asset platform that helps owners generate income from high-cost intelligent machines, starting with EVs. Through geo-fenced pickups, unified access control, integrated commercial insurance and in-house engineering, Zevo makes electric vehicles easier to access, manage and monetize through a 100% contactless platform. Operating across Texas, California, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, Zevo supports over eight million clean miles driven per month and is committed to decentralizing mobility for communities nationwide. The company is building toward a broader operating layer for the electrified asset economy, spanning EVs, autonomous vehicles, robotics and connected mobility infrastructure. Learn more at zevo.com.

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