N2N Services Launches Helios, an AI Agent Platform Built for Higher Education

About

N2N Services Inc. has spent 15 years building the connective tissue of higher education — the standards-based, secure integrations between student information, finance, document, and transcript systems that keep institutions running. Today, more than 500 institutions rely on N2N's platform. N2N's next-generation flagship is Helios, an API-first, agent-native integration platform that lets institutions build, govern, and ship their own AI agents on top of the systems and data they already run. Helios is the successor to the company's long-running Illuminate platform, extending 15 years of turnkey API integration into the AI agent era: every API becomes a governed, auditable step in an explainable agent pipeline. Helios is a product of LightLeapAI, N2N's suite of turnkey, data-driven AI tools built to detect fraud, elevate learning, streamline administration, improve student success, and enhance institutional efficiency. To date, N2N's fraud-detection platform has helped stop more than 1.8 million fraudulent applications and protect over $1 billion in student aid. For more information, visit https://www.n2nservices.com or https://www.lightleapai.com.

LightLeapAI