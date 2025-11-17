N2N and Ellucian Expand Partnership to Advance Fraud Detection in Higher Education

LightLeapAI Logo

Ellucian selects N2N’s LightLeapAI to enhance fraud detection and safeguard institutional funding in student admissions and financial aid.

We’re proud to work with N2N to enhance Ellucian’s Apply and Financial Aid solutions by embedding this advanced technology, strengthening institutional resilience.” — Jeff Dinski

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- N2N Services Inc., a leader in secure data integration and intelligent automation for higher education, is proud to deepen its strategic partnership with Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider.Through the agreement, N2N Services will deliver advanced fraud detection capabilities through the integration of N2N’s LightLeapAI solution into Ellucian’s Apply and Financial Aid platforms.This expanded partnership underscores the growing urgency for institutions to proactively address identity fraud and application manipulation, particularly in financial aid workflows. LightLeapAI, hosted in the U.S., leverages machine learning to detect anomalies and ensure compliance with federal regulations, including Title IV and Workforce PELL funding.“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Ellucian and bring LightLeapAI to institutions that need robust, scalable fraud detection,” said Kiran Kodithala, CEO of N2N Services. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, security, and student success. Together, we’re helping colleges and universities protect their funding and their reputations.”The integration is already being piloted with several community college systems and will soon be available to Ellucian customers. Ellucian will serve as the exclusive channel for LightLeapAI in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring streamlined access and support for its customer base.“Fraud detection is a critical capability for our customers, and LightLeapAI delivers what institutions need to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Ellucian. “We’re proud to work with N2N to enhance Ellucian’s Apply and Financial Aid solutions by embedding this advanced technology, strengthening institutional resilience.”About LightLeapN2N’s AI product – LightLeap.ai ( https://www.lightleap.ai/ ), is a transformational Intelligent Automation platform specifically designed to overhaul the higher education experience through the power of innovation. LightLeap AI offers a suite of turnkey data-driven AI/ML tools designed to elevate learning, streamline administrative tasks, improve student success, and enhance institutional efficiency.About N2NN2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration for higher education. N2N’s flagship product, the Illuminate platform, is an API integration platform, which provides standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in SaaS applications in a matter of minutes. N2N’s API integration platform is used by more than 425 institutions to enable organizations to meet strategic integration objectives. To learn more visit our website: http://www.n2nservices.com About EllucianEllucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

