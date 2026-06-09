Electroninks to Present at TechBlick 2026 on the Future of Silver MOD Inks for Advanced Electronics

Session will explore how silver MOD inks deliver dense conductive films, lower-temperature processing, and improved economics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced it will host a booth and present a session on MOD inks at TechBlick 2026 , taking place June 10-11 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. At the event, Mitchell Smith, will present Silver MOD Inks : Advancing Performance Beyond Particle Pastes at 12:15PM PT on June 10th. Visit us at Booth E07, at TechBlick to connect with our team and discover how Electroninks is transforming the industry.The presentation will examine how metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks are emerging as a next-generation alternative to conventional silver particle-based conductive pastes used across printed electronics and advanced manufacturing applications.As manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve performance while managing material costs, silver MOD inks are gaining attention for their ability to achieve high conductivity using less silver content. This advantage becomes particularly important amid ongoing silver price volatility, which continues to impact production economics across the electronics industry.“Traditional conductive particle pastes have played an important role in printed electronics, but the market is reaching a point where performance, scalability, and cost efficiency must evolve together,” said Mitchell Smith, Engineer, Product Manager at Electroninks. “MOD inks offer a fundamentally different chemical approach that enables denser conductive films, lower curing temperatures, and broader substrate compatibility.”The session will explore the underlying chemical mechanisms behind silver MOD technology and how these materials differ from traditional particle-filled formulations. Attendees will gain insight into how MOD inks can:* Form denser conductive films than conventional silver particle pastes* Achieve high electrical performance with reduced metal loading* Enable lower-temperature curing processes compatible with plastic substrates* Support next-generation additive manufacturing and printed electronics applicationsThe presentation is designed for manufacturers, materials engineers, and product developers currently using conductive particle pastes, as well as organizations evaluating conductive inks for future product integration.Electroninks continues to expand the use of its proprietary MOD ink platform across advanced packaging, additive electronics, EMI shielding, and printed electronic applications, helping manufacturers improve performance while simplifying manufacturing workflows.Attendees interested in learning more about Electroninks’ conductive ink technologies are encouraged to attend the session at TechBlick 2026.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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