Nobility RCM expands global footprint with Philippines operating center

Nobility Operations Support is essential to our operating model to bring the greatest value to our clients, while relentlessly upholding our commitment to Performance, Transparency and Communication.” — Michael Fossum, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobility RCM , a leader in medical and dental revenue cycle management solutions, has expanded its global presence by adding a major operations center in Makati City, a suburb of Manila in the Philippines. This location is Nobility’s third wholly owned subsidiary in a global market, preceded by locations in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. These locations fall under the Nobility Operations Support (NOS) umbrella, which is a business model designed to augment U.S. operations with global expertise and knowledge.The addition of the Makati City location is a reflection of Nobility’s growth and need for operations support for its expanse of U.S. operating sites servicing healthcare practices of every size and type.”Nobility Operations Support is an essential element of our operating model to bring the greatest value and expertise to our clients, while relentlessly upholding our commitment to Performance, Transparency and Communication,” said Nobility CEO Michael Fossum. “By expanding and diversifying our NOS workforce, we create key redundancies to ensure seamless operations and a full optimization of every client’s revenue cycle.”Since Nobility’s founding, the company has grown to employ more than 1,000 team members worldwide while maintaining an exemplary Gold Standard status with MGMA. Nobility’s clients rely on a highly skilled international team that provides all-inclusive billing services; customized solutions for more than 55 medical specialties, EHR consolidation, dental billing, and more; and critical back office support using proprietary practice management systems.About Nobility RCMNobility RCM is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that offers leading-edge revenue cycle management solutions to medium to large healthcare organizations. Nobility RCM presents a unique value proposition by providing working capital to its clients alongside advanced RCM and back office services. Founded in 2014, Nobility RCM has more than 10 U.S. operating sites and three wholly-owned international subsidiaries. Widely recognized for pioneering the Nobility Pre-Funding solution, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers, the company delivers exceptional outcomes centered on Performance, Transparency, and Communication. Learn more at www.nobilityrcm.com

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