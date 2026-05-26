Nobility RCM adds operating locations in Colorado and Oklahoma

Nobility continues on a steady growth trajectory while harnessing AI and other proprietary technologies to remain at the forefront of revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations.” — Michael Fossum, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobility RCM , a leader in medical and dental revenue cycle management solutions, has established new operating locations in Colorado and Oklahoma, marking the company’s continued expansion in markets west of the Mississippi. Since 2014, Nobility has added sites throughout Arizona, two more in Texas, and others in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, Colorado and Oklahoma.“Nobility continues on a steady growth trajectory while harnessing AI and other proprietary technologies to remain at the forefront of revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations,” said Michael Fossum, CEO. “Our operational focus emphasizes our values of Performance, Transparency and Communication to consistently deliver results that exceed the MGMA Gold Standard.”As a leading RCM and billing solutions provider, Nobility uses key performance indicators to bring value to a rapidly growing national clientele. Using a laser-focused and disciplined approach that emphasizes outcomes above all else, Nobility is recognized for its all-inclusive billing services and customized solutions for more than 55 medical specialties, EHR consolidation, dental billing and more.About Nobility RCMNobility RCM is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that offers leading-edge revenue cycle management solutions to medium to large healthcare organizations. Nobility RCM presents a unique value proposition by providing working capital to its clients alongside advanced RCM and back office services. Founded in 2014, Nobility RCM has more than 10 U.S. operating sites. Widely recognized for pioneering the Nobility Pre-Funding solution, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers, the company delivers exceptional outcomes centered on Performance, Transparency, and Communication. Learn more at www.nobilityrcm.com ###

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