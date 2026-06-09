Lightspeed Systems Launches Student Risk Indicator Report in Lightspeed Alert™

Giving Safety Teams a Synthesized View of Student Risk Across Their District

Counselors and threat assessment teams can see which students are accumulating risk, understand what's driving it, and act without having to piece it together themselves.” — Jennifer Duer, EVP of Product

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems® , the K-12 student safety and digital management platform protecting 23 million students across 31,000 schools worldwide, today announced the general availability of the Student Risk Indicator Report in Lightspeed Alert™ . The new report gives school counselors, safety coordinators, and threat assessment teams a consolidated view of student risk over time, surfacing patterns that no single alert could reveal on its own. Each student is scored across 30 days of monitored activity, weighted by severity, recency, and what human reviewers actually concluded, and assigned a current risk level of Imminent, High, Elevated, or Low, updated continuously as new activity comes in."Districts have been asking us to help them connect the dots across signals over time, including lower-severity ones that wouldn't escalate on their own," said Jennifer Duer, Product Manager at Lightspeed Systems. "The Risk Indicator Report does that. Counselors and threat assessment teams can see which students are accumulating risk, understand what's driving it, and act without having to piece it together themselves."The report focuses on the three categories most directly relevant to behavioral threat assessment: violence, self-harm, and weapons. Risk scores factor in not only what Lightspeed's AI detected, but what the company's in-house safety specialists concluded when they reviewed each incident, so levels reflect professional assessment, not just signal volume. BOB , Lightspeed's AI-powered safety analysis tool, is embedded directly in the report. Safety coordinators can ask BOB why a student is at a given risk level, surface related alerts that may point to a developing trend, and analyze patterns by grade, school, or district, all without leaving the report.What the report delivers:30-day rolling risk scores. Each student is scored across the last 30 days of monitored activity, weighted by severity, recency, and what human reviewers actually concluded, updated in real time.Contextual trend analysis via BOB. Ask why a student is at a given level, surface related alerts, and evaluate district-wide risk trends by grade or school on demand.Threat-assessment-aligned categories. Violence, self-harm, and weapons, mapped to what TA teams and SROs act on.Automatic scoping. Available to Alert administrators for the schools they're assigned to administer. No configuration required. Navigate to Reports > Risk Indicators in Lightspeed Alert.The Student Risk Indicator Report is available now to all Lightspeed Alert™ customers with Human Review enabled, at no additional cost.

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