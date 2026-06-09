Skyward Imprint Announces Forthcoming Book: Virtuous Business: A Model Approach

Virtuous Business: A Model Approach introduces a practical framework for ethical leadership, organizational virtuousness, and sustainable business success.

Skyward Imprint announces the June 23 release of Virtuous Business: A Model Approach, a new book on ethical leadership and organizational excellence.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpharetta, Georgia – Skyward Imprint is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of Virtuous Business: A Model Approach: Ethics, Essays, and Exemplars, a transformative new book co-authored by Drs. Tom DuFore, Debbie Philpott, and Ethan Slaughter. This timely work introduces a practical, proven framework for building organizations that thrive through ethical excellence, balanced decision-making, and long-term value creation.The book is set to be released on June 23, 2026 and is currently available for pre-sale through online retailers including Amazon, Apple Books, and OverDrive. Free resources are available for download at www.VirtuousBusinessBook.com , including 10 reflective questions as well as 20 bonus questions not included in the book for those who purchase a copy.Drawing from extensive research, real-world application, and the Virtuous Business Model developed by Indiana Wesleyan University, the authors present a comprehensive approach to virtuousness in business. The book explores how leaders can integrate moral principles with operational success—fostering environments where financial performance, human flourishing, and societal impact align harmoniously. Key topics include virtuous leadership, organizational virtuousness, cultivating ethical cultures, balancing multiple forms of capital (economic, social, and spiritual), and applying the model across industries.Tom DuFore is a renowned entrepreneur, franchise expert, and CEO of Big Sky Franchise Team . He hosts the popular Multiply Your Success podcast and has contributed to thought leadership on ethical business practices through industry publications and academic research. Debbie Philpott is an adjunct professor, dissertation committee member, doctoral research chair, higher education curriculum writer, freelance editor, and consultant for Doctor of Business Administration programs. Ethan Slaughter is a finance professional with extensive experience in financial strategy, business ethics, and leadership having held key executive roles, including COO and CFO.Virtuous Business: A Model Approach offers executives, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders a roadmap to navigate modern challenges with integrity at the core. It builds on emerging concepts in virtuous organizations and virtuous leadership, providing practical strategies to create lasting, principled enterprises.About the AuthorsDrs. Tom DuFore, Debbie Philpott, and Ethan Slaughter are dedicated to advancing ethical leadership and sustainable business models. Their collaborative work reflects years of experience in business, consulting, research, and real-world implementation.About the PublisherSkyward Imprint ™ is an independent publishing house dedicated to elevating thoughtful voices in business, ethics, and leadership. We champion works that inspire principled decision-making and sustainable success, bridging timeless wisdom with modern challenges.For media inquiries, interview requests, advance reader copies, or additional information, please contact: Skyward Imprint.Follow Skyward Imprint for updates on this essential addition to business literature.

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