Big Sky Franchise Team CEO Dr. Tom DuFore Recognized as 2025 Distinguished National & Global Alumnus by Indiana Wesleyan University

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Sky Franchise Team, a top franchise consulting firm, proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Tom DuFore, has been honored with the 2025 Distinguished National & Global Alumni Award from Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU). This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. DuFore’s exceptional leadership, entrepreneurial impact, and unwavering commitment to community service, reflecting the values instilled during his time at IWU.Dr. DuFore, who earned his Doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in management from IWU in 2022, has transformed the franchising landscape by guiding over 600 businesses—including national brands—through scalable expansion. Under his visionary leadership, Big Sky Franchise Team has empowered entrepreneurs to turn innovative business models into thriving franchise systems, fostering economic growth and opportunity across cities, states, and countries. In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. DuFore hosts a top-ranked podcast sharing insights for business leaders and actively contributes to entrepreneurial ventures.Beyond the boardroom, Dr. DuFore exemplifies servant leadership through his community involvement. As a dedicated youth baseball coach, he has mentored young athletes in sportsmanship and resilience. He also led a book club for fifth graders, sparking a love for reading and learning, and serves on the boards of several organizations dedicated to youth development and education.“This award is a profound testament not only to my journey but to the transformative power of the education and community at Indiana Wesleyan University,” said Dr. Tom DuFore, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Franchise Team. “From the rigorous academic support of professors like my research chair, to the encouragement of my family and friends, IWU equipped me to lead with integrity and purpose. I am deeply grateful for this honor and remain committed to paying it forward by helping others achieve their dreams through franchising and beyond.”The 2025 Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony highlighted Dr. DuFore alongside four other remarkable IWU graduates, each selected for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields. IWU’s recognition underscores the university’s legacy of producing leaders who blend professional excellence with Christ-centered service.Big Sky Franchise Team celebrates this milestone as a reflection of Dr. DuFore’s enduring dedication to excellence and innovation. The team invites business owners and entrepreneurs to connect and explore how franchising can unlock their next level of growth.###**About Big Sky Franchise Team**Big Sky Franchise Team is recognized as one of the top franchise consultants and best franchise consulting firms in the industry, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Specializing in franchise consulting, the firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business leaders expand their operations through strategic, responsible franchising practices. Founded by Dr. Tom DuFore, whose doctoral research in virtuous business emphasizes ethical business practices, Big Sky Franchise Team employs a proven 3-step process that has assisted over 600 businesses—including national brands—in scaling nationally and internationally. By combining deep industry expertise, innovative solutions, and a commitment to integrity and sustainable growth, Big Sky stands out among the top franchise consultants, fostering win-win outcomes for all stakeholders. For more information on how the best franchise consultants can support your growth, visit www.bigskyfranchiseteam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.