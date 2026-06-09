Exodus Construction & Remodeling Builds Custom Pools and Outdoor Spaces

Creating stunning pools and outdoor retreats for your home Complete Backyard Renovation by Exodus Construction Swimming Pool with Spa

From custom pools to complete backyard renovations, Exodus Construction & Remodeling creates luxury outdoor living spaces in Los Angeles.

Our clients aren't just investing in a swimming pool or patio, they're investing in a lifestyle. We're proud to create outdoor spaces that extend the home and bring family and friends together.” — Almog Dahan & Shmuel Pinhas, CEOs, Exodus Construction & Remodeling

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exodus Construction & Remodeling, a leading pool builder and backyard remodeling contractor based in Westlake Village, CA is helping homeowners throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties transform their properties with custom swimming pools, luxury backyard renovations, and thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces. Combining innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and a client-first approach, the company specializes in creating outdoor environments that are both beautiful and functional while enhancing the value of every home.

As outdoor living continues to be one of the most desirable home investments in Southern California, Exodus Construction & Remodeling offers comprehensive design-build services that simplify the construction process. From the initial consultation to the final walkthrough, the experienced team works closely with homeowners to develop customized solutions that reflect their lifestyle, vision, and long-term goals.

"Every backyard should feel like a private retreat," said Almog Dahan & Shmuel Pinhas, CEOs, Exodus Construction & Remodeling. "Our mission is to create custom outdoor spaces where families can relax, entertain, and make memories for years to come. Whether we're building a new swimming pool or completely renovating a backyard, we focus on quality, communication, and delivering exceptional results."

Exodus Construction & Remodeling provides a full range of residential outdoor construction services designed to create cohesive and inviting outdoor living spaces. The company specializes in custom inground swimming pool construction, offering homeowners a variety of designs, including modern geometric pools, freeform pools, infinity-edge pools, and custom hillside pools engineered to complement unique landscapes and architectural styles.

In addition to new pool construction, Exodus offers professional pool remodeling services that transform outdated pools into modern backyard centerpieces. Renovation options include premium tile and coping upgrades, pebble and plaster finishes, Baja shelves, tanning ledges, water features, custom spas, LED lighting, energy-efficient equipment, and complete pool redesigns that improve both aesthetics and functionality.

Beyond swimming pools, Exodus Construction & Remodeling delivers complete backyard remodeling services that bring every element of an outdoor space together. Homeowners can enhance their properties with custom outdoor kitchens, fire pits, fireplaces, paver patios, retaining walls, artificial turf, pergolas, patio covers, decorative concrete, landscape enhancements, and outdoor entertainment areas designed for year-round enjoyment.

By integrating hardscape, pool design, and outdoor living features into a single construction plan, the company creates seamless backyard environments that maximize both beauty and usability. This design-build approach streamlines communication, project management, and construction while ensuring every detail aligns with the homeowner's vision.

The Exodus team understands that every property is unique and every family has different needs. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the company takes a personalized approach to every project, carefully evaluating the home's architecture, landscape, and intended use to create custom designs that blend naturally with the surrounding environment.

Based in Westlake Village, CA Exodus Construction & Remodeling proudly serves homeowners throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding communities, including Calabasas, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Woodland Hills, Encino, Sherman Oaks, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and neighboring Southern California cities.

With a reputation for quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and exceptional customer service, Exodus Construction & Remodeling continues to establish itself as a trusted name in custom swimming pool construction and luxury backyard remodeling throughout the region.

Homeowners interested in building a custom swimming pool, remodeling an existing pool, or creating a complete outdoor living space are encouraged to contact Exodus Construction & Remodeling to schedule a complimentary consultation and begin planning their dream backyard.

About Exodus Construction & Remodeling

Exodus Construction & Remodeling is a licensed, bonded, and insured California contractor specializing in custom swimming pool construction, pool remodeling, complete backyard renovations, and luxury outdoor living spaces. Based in Westlake Village, CA, the company serves homeowners throughout Los Angeles County with comprehensive design-build services that combine innovative design, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship. From custom pools and spas to outdoor kitchens, hardscaping, and complete backyard transformations, Exodus Construction & Remodeling is dedicated to creating outdoor spaces that families can enjoy for generations.

FAQ

Q: What makes Exodus Construction & Remodeling different from other pool builders in Los Angeles?

A: Exodus Construction & Remodeling is a licensed, bonded, and insured design-build contractor specializing in custom inground swimming pools and complete backyard renovations. By managing every phase of the project—from design and planning to construction and finishing touches—the company delivers cohesive outdoor living spaces tailored to each homeowner's vision and lifestyle.

Q: Can Exodus Construction & Remodeling handle both a new swimming pool and a complete backyard remodel?

A: Yes. Exodus Construction & Remodeling provides comprehensive backyard design-build services, allowing homeowners to combine a custom inground swimming pool with features such as outdoor kitchens, fire pits, spas, patios, pavers, artificial turf, retaining walls, pergolas, landscape enhancements, and outdoor entertainment areas into one seamless project.

Q: How do homeowners get started with a custom pool or backyard renovation project?

A: Homeowners can schedule a complimentary consultation with Exodus Construction & Remodeling to discuss their goals, budget, and property layout. The team evaluates the site, develops a customized design plan, and guides clients through every step of the process to create a beautiful and functional outdoor living space that enhances the value and enjoyment of their home.

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