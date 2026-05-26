INSULATION LABS RECOGNIZED FOR INNOVATION   AMONG ELITE OWENS CORNING ® CERTIFIED ENERGY EXPERT ® PROFESSIONALS

Insulation Labs Accepts the 2026 Owens Corning® Certified Energy Expert® Innovation Award Excellence Starts with Great People Recognized Nationally. Trusted Locally.

Family-owned Insulation Labs earns Owens Corning® Innovation Award for leveraging AI to improve efficiency, collaboration, and customer service.

Innovation drives everything we do. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.” — Eran Drori & Moses Baroz, CEOs, Insulation Labs

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owens Corning has announced that locally owned and operated Insulation Labs is the 2026 Certified Energy Expert® Innovation Award Winner. The Insulation Labs team accepted the esteemed award at the Owens Corning® Certified Energy Expert® (CEE) National Meeting at The Hilton Beachfront Resort and Spa in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Innovation Award recognizes a CEE member company that has increased their engagement level in the CEE Program by utilizing innovative ways to collaborate and serve customers. Specifically, Insulation Labs has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how they operate, collaborate, and deliver value across their business.

“Through responsible and intentional use of Al, Insulation Labs has elevated operational efficiency, strengthened communication, and unlocked new ways of working that position them for sustainable growth. Their commitment to innovation not only advances their own organization, but also sets a powerful example for what's possible across the CEE community,” said Stephanie Tolbert, Certified Energy Expert® program leader.

This exclusive recognition underscores Insulation Labs’ exceptional industry leadership. With a commitment to excellence, Insulation Labs does what it takes to make sure each employee has the training and experience needed to deliver superior workmanship, safety, and service on the job. Homeowners and builders alike can be assured that Insulation Labs’ professionals have the skills and experience to deliver comprehensive energy-saving solutions.

About Owens Corning® Certified Energy Expert® Professionals

Only the very best insulation contractors have what it takes to be in the exclusive Owens Corning® Certified Energy Expert® Program. Certified Energy Expert® professionals are trained, tested, and trusted to help make any home or building a better place to be. Each day, they work with builders and homeowners to help make buildings and homes quiet, comfortable, and energy smart. As energy performance consultants, they’re trained to help optimize comfort, noise control, and energy efficiency. As elite insulation contractors, they’re tested to meet the highest standards, delivering advanced solutions based on decades of building science research. As an exclusive group certified by Owens Corning, they’re backed by a limited lifetime warranty on the #1 most trusted brand of insulation* and an industry-exclusive limited lifetime warranty† on installation. Learn more at www.owenscorning.com/certifiedenergyexpert.

About Insulation Labs

Headquartered in Van Nuys, California, Insulation Labs is a family-owned and locally operated insulation contractor serving the greater Los Angeles area. Their services include insulation installation and removal, gutter installation, crawl space encapsulation, and more for homes and commercial structures. Named a Top 25 Insulation Contractor by Walls & Ceilings Magazine, the Insulation Labs team strives to provide excellent results with every job, treating each customer as if they’re the only one. Insulation Labs’ leadership believes in working with integrity and providing customers with the best results and service possible. Visit www.insulationlabs.com or call (818) 452-1457 to learn more.



About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a building products leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our products provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique capabilities and market-leading positions to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with more than 25,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2025 sales of $10.1 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

*Source: Home Innovation Research Labs Builder Panel, April 2019. †See actual warranty for complete details, limitations, and requirements. Lifetime Warranty applies from date of installation by an Owens Corning® Certified Energy Expert®.

Insulation Labs is a licensed C-2 insulation installation contractor in the greater Los Angeles area.

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