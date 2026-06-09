VitalPBX Releases Version 4.5.3 R6 with Performance Improvements and Expanded Device Support

VitalPBX 4.5.3 R6

Update delivers faster call history search, reduced system overhead, and comprehensive Grandstream provisioning fixes

Faster search, lighter reports, and provisioning that just works — 4.5.3 R6 makes multi-tenant management quieter. That's exactly the point.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, today announced the release of VitalPBX 4.5.3 R6, a focused maintenance and performance update to its enterprise-grade open-source PBX platform.

The release addresses long-standing requests from administrators managing high-volume deployments, with notable gains in call history search speed and call traffic report processing — improvements that directly benefit multi-tenant environments and organizations with large call record datasets.

Performance at Scale

VitalPBX 4.5.3 R6 introduces a new database index on the CDR (Call Detail Records) table, significantly improving search performance when filtering call history by tenant, call type, and date. Call traffic report generation also now operates with reduced system overhead when processing tenant call activity — a meaningful improvement for service providers and resellers managing multiple clients on a single server.

Administrators applying this update on systems with large CDR datasets should schedule the update outside working hours, as the initial index creation may take additional time.

Expanded Device Support

The release adds wallpaper provisioning support for Yealink T7 series devices, enabling administrators to push custom wallpapers to color-screen Yealink handsets directly from the VitalPBX interface. Israel Daylight Saving Time support has also been added for Grandstream devices, completing regional provisioning coverage for deployments in Israel.

Grandstream Provisioning Reliability

A suite of Grandstream-specific fixes addresses provisioning reliability across several device models. VitalPBX now dynamically maps the correct provisioning scheme (HTTP, TFTP, or HTTPS) for each Grandstream device, eliminating a class of provisioning failures that previously required manual correction.

Additional fixes resolve time zone inconsistencies caused by DHCP-based auto-detection on Grandstream endpoints, and correct time format display on the GXP2130, GXP2135, GXP2140, GXP2160, and GXP2170 models.

Additional Fixes

The update also resolves BLF (Busy Lamp Field) state updates for Time Conditions, eliminates tag duplication in the Dynamic Routing dialplan, corrects phonebook empty-string handling, and refreshes Geo Firewall IP sets.

Availability

VitalPBX 4.5.3 R6 is available now for all supported plans, including VitalPBX One, Enterprise, Call Center, Multi-Tenant, and the free Community edition. Full release notes are available at vitalpbx.com.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, offering a complete communications platform with no per-user or per-extension fees. Trusted by MSPs, enterprises, and businesses worldwide, VitalPBX supports up to 5,000 extensions per server and up to approximately 100 tenants in multi-tenant deployments. VitalPBX is the recipient of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Media Contact

VitalPBX Communications

sales@vitalpbx.com

https://vitalpbx.com

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