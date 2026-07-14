VitalPBX One Plan Brings Microsoft Teams Integration to Growing Businesses

VitalPBX One Plan Features

New extension-based plan combines the full VitalPBX feature set with native Microsoft Teams connectivity and multi-tenant flexibility.

Businesses that standardize on Microsoft Teams shouldn't have to choose between their collaboration tools and a full-featured phone system. VitalPBX One lets them have both without paying a premium.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, an advanced enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, today highlighted VitalPBX One, its extension-based plan designed for small and mid-sized businesses that want the complete VitalPBX feature set without being locked into a fixed extension tier.

VitalPBX One replaces the company's former Starter license and is built for organizations that need flexibility as they grow. The plan supports 25 to 5,000 extensions and is the only VitalPBX plan that includes native Microsoft Teams integration, allowing businesses already standardized on Teams for collaboration to extend it into full-featured business telephony.

In addition to Microsoft Teams connectivity, VitalPBX One includes the VitalPBX Connect mobile app for on-the-go calling and multi-tenant capabilities, giving growing businesses and the integrators who support them room to scale without renegotiating licensing.

VitalPBX continues to differentiate itself from per-user competitors by pricing on features and plan tier rather than per extension, meaning the cost of the platform does not rise simply because a business adds headcount or opens a new location.

"Businesses that standardize on Microsoft Teams shouldn't have to choose between their collaboration tools and a full-featured phone system. VitalPBX One lets them have both without paying a premium for every seat they add."

— VitalPBX Spokesperson

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans and add-ons.

Unlike per-user licensing models, VitalPBX charges based on features and plan tier rather than the number of extensions, allowing organizations to scale from 10 to 5,000 users without rising license costs.

VitalPBX serves system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), IT administrators, and call centers worldwide. VitalPBX was named winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Learn more at https://vitalpbx.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.