HLP Studios Announces U.S. Expansion to Deliver Next-Generation 3D Visualization, Animation & Digital Creative Services

Today marks the official launch of HLP Studios. We're excited to help brands bring their products and ideas to life through premium 3D visualization and animation. Thank you to everyone who has supported us—this is just the beginning.

ST PETERSBRUG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HLP Studios, the creative digital agency recognized for its advanced 3D visualization, animation, ecommerce content, and interactive digital experiences, today announced the launch of its new U.S. division as part of the company’s continued global expansion.

Founded in Armenia, HLP Studios has spent the last several years partnering with U.S.-based brands to deliver high-end visual content, product storytelling, and digital experiences that help companies compete in today’s rapidly evolving ecommerce and media landscape.

The company’s expansion into the United States represents a major milestone and reflects increasing demand from American businesses seeking faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective alternatives to traditional creative production agencies.

Leading the company is Co-Founder and CEO Andranik Terzyan, a creative visionary and digital production specialist with more than seven years of experience in 3D visualization, modeling, animation, and digital content creation. Under his leadership, HLP Studios has produced high-impact visual campaigns and photorealistic product assets for brands including Prominence Home, Bulbrite, Bison, Hover-1, and VersaDesk.

“HLP Studios was built to help brands communicate ideas visually in ways that are faster, more engaging, and more scalable than traditional production methods,” said Terzyan. “Today’s brands need more than static content. They need immersive storytelling, dynamic digital experiences, and creative solutions that can adapt across ecommerce, social media, advertising, and emerging technologies. Expanding into the U.S. allows us to work even more closely with the companies and partners we support.”

While the company originally established itself through high-end 3D rendering and animation services, HLP Studios has rapidly evolved into a full-service digital creative partner offering:

* 3D Product Visualization & Animation

* Product Launch & Marketing Videos

* Ecommerce Content Development

* UX/UI Design

* Website & App Development

* Social Media Content Creation

* AI-Enhanced Creative Workflows

* Interactive Educational & Digital Experiences

HLP Studios has gained attention for helping brands dramatically reduce production timelines and costs by leveraging advanced 3D workflows that eliminate the need for physical prototypes, expensive photo shoots, and traditional production delays. This approach enables companies to launch products, build marketing campaigns, and create retail-ready content earlier in the development cycle.

In addition to strengthening collaboration and communication with American clients, the launch of the U.S. division establishes localized operational infrastructure designed to create a more seamless business experience for partners throughout North America. With U.S.-based business operations and banking now in place, clients can benefit from more streamlined onboarding, invoicing, payment processing, and day-to-day collaboration.

The new U.S. presence will further support HLP Studios’ continued growth while reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, responsiveness, and long-term strategic partnerships with American brands.

As digital commerce, content marketing, and immersive brand experiences continue to evolve, HLP Studios aims to position itself at the forefront of modern visual communication and creative technology.

For more information, visit www.hlpstudios.com.

Intro to HLP Studios

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