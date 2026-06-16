HLP Studios Expands North American Presence with Appointment of Susan DePrisco-Little as VP of Business Development

Susan DePrisco-Little joins HLP Studios as VP of Business Development, North America. HLP Studios delivers 3D visualization, animation, CGI, and digital content solutions. Examples of HLP Studios’ 3D visualization, CGI, animation, and digital content.

MONTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HLP Studios, a global creative and technology company, announced the appointment of Susan DePrisco-Little as Vice President of Business Development for North America.

The appointment comes as HLP Studios continues to expand its presence in the United States, supporting brands, manufacturers, retailers, and innovators with creative content, digital experiences, and product visualization services.

In her new role, DePrisco-Little will lead business development efforts throughout North America, focusing on strategic partnerships, client acquisition, and helping organizations identify innovative ways to bring products, services, and ideas to market through compelling visual storytelling and digital content.

“We are excited to welcome Susan to our leadership team as we continue our expansion into the North American market,” said Andranik Terzyan, Founder and CEO of HLP Studios. “Susan’s ability to build trusted relationships and understand client needs makes her an ideal leader to help organizations discover the value HLP Studios can bring to their brands, products, and customer experiences.”

“I’m excited to join HLP Studios during this period of growth,” said DePrisco-Little. “Today’s brands need content that captures attention, communicates value quickly, and helps products stand out in competitive markets. HLP Studios has built an impressive reputation for delivering stunning visual content and digital solutions, and I look forward to helping more companies leverage those capabilities to achieve their business objectives.”

According to Baird Little, Advisor to HLP Studios USA and former Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s approach is resonating strongly with organizations seeking better ways to create content.

“Many companies are under pressure to produce more content, launch products faster, and maximize marketing budgets,” said Little. “What impressed me about HLP Studios was their ability to deliver world-class creative work with remarkable speed and efficiency. Susan’s appointment strengthens our ability to bring those capabilities directly to clients across North America.”

As businesses increasingly adopt digital-first marketing strategies, demand continues to grow for scalable, high-quality content that helps accelerate product launches and improve customer engagement. HLP Studios is investing in its North American operations to support that demand while providing clients with local business development resources backed by a global team of creative and technical experts.

About HLP Studios

HLP Studios is a global creative and technology company that helps organizations bring products, brands, and ideas to life through visual storytelling, digital experiences, and innovative content solutions. The company serves clients worldwide through a combination of creative expertise, technical excellence, and efficient production workflows.

Connect With Us

Companies interested in learning how HLP Studios can support product launches, marketing initiatives, digital experiences, visualization projects, or content creation initiatives are encouraged to visit HLPStudios.com and complete the online project questionnaire form.

Organizations may also contact the HLP Studios team directly at info@hlpstudios.com to discuss upcoming projects and partnership opportunities.

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