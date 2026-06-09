MIL-V Selects Ottawa Infotainment's DragonFire Pro Platform for Next-Generation In-Vehicle Electronics

MIL-V Selects Ottawa Infotainment's DragonFire Pro Platform The MIL-V is a sovereign, electrically powered, optionally manned military vehicle platform designed by Convergence Design Services to support defence and security applications The DragonFire Pro 3 platform was selected for its unique architecture, which combines the application flexibility and modern user experience of Android with the security, reliability, and real-time performance of QNX.

Canadian-developed ruggedized vehicle electronics platform combines Android flexibility, QNX cybersecurity, and mission-ready hardware for military applications

DragonFire Pro 3 gives vehicle manufacturers the ability to deliver highly sophisticated user experiences while meeting the durability and operational requirements demanded by defence applications.” — Miles Hammond, Vice President of Industrial Design at Ottawa Infotainment

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) today announced that the MIL-V autonomous military vehicle platform has selected DragonFire Pro 3 as the foundation for its next-generation in-vehicle electronics architecture.The MIL-V is a sovereign, electrically powered, optionally manned military vehicle platform designed by Convergence Design Services to support defence and security applications while maintaining a 100% Canadian-owned and operated supply chain.The DragonFire Pro 3 platform was selected for its unique architecture, which combines the application flexibility and modern user experience of Android with the security, reliability, and real-time performance of QNX. Designed from the ground up for demanding operating environments, DragonFire Pro 3 supports ruggedized displays, advanced vehicle integration, and long-term maintainability for mission-critical applications.The deployment includes Ottawa Infotainment's latest generation display and compute architecture, engineered to withstand harsh operating environments while providing operators with a modern, intuitive interface for vehicle control, situational awareness, and mission management."From the beginning, our goal was not simply to build another vehicle display," said Miles Hammond, Vice President of Industrial Design at Ottawa Infotainment. "We wanted to create something that pushed the boundaries of military display technology. DragonFire Pro 3 gives vehicle manufacturers the ability to deliver highly sophisticated user experiences while meeting the durability, reliability, and operational requirements demanded by defence applications."DragonFire Pro 3's modular architecture enables manufacturers to customize user interfaces, deploy new applications, and integrate vehicle-specific functionality without compromising cybersecurity or system integrity. By leveraging QNX as the secure foundation for critical vehicle functions while supporting Android-based applications and experiences, Ottawa Infotainment has created a platform capable of serving both commercial and defence markets."The line between commercial and defence technology continues to blur," said Sean Hazaray, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Infotainment. "Dual-use applications are becoming increasingly prevalent across the transportation industry. The ruggedized display and computing technologies developed for programs like MIL-V directly leverage the market pull we're seeing from customers in agriculture, construction, and commercial trucking. These industries are asking for many of the same capabilities: durable hardware, modern software experiences, cybersecurity, and the flexibility to adapt quickly to changing operational requirements."The MIL-V program represents another milestone in Ottawa Infotainment's strategy to deliver software-defined vehicle technologies across multiple industries, including automotive, commercial transportation, agriculture, construction equipment, and defence.DragonFire Pro 3 is built around Ottawa Infotainment's DragonFire OS software platform and supports advanced graphics, over-the-air updates, fleet management integration, cybersecurity monitoring, and multi-display vehicle configurations.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment (Oi) develops next-generation vehicle electronics platforms that combine hardware, software, and cloud services into a unified software-defined vehicle ecosystem. The company's DragonFire product family serves automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, industrial, and specialty vehicle manufacturers worldwide.About MIL-VMIL-V is a fully sovereign, electrically powered military vehicle platform designed by Convergence Design Services to support manned and unmanned defence applications. As platform prime and systems integrator, Convergence brought together twelve Canadian partner companies to develop a solution built entirely on Canadian IP with a 100% Canadian supply chain.

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