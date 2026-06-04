Unity and Ottawa Infotainment Showcase Strategic Collaboration at Autotech Detroit

Bringing Unity’s Real-Time 3D Engine into a Safety-Certified Architecture for Next-Generation Digital Cockpits

By being seamlessly integrated with Oi’s broader stack of safety-critical partners, this collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in redefining the software stack for next-generation vehicles” — Parker Wright, Senior Director of Industry Sales at Unity

DETROIT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) and Unity today are bringing their strategic collaboration to Autotech Detroit, leveraging Unity’s industry-leading real-time 3D development platform into DragonFire OS. The integration enables automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to deliver high-performance, visually immersive user experiences while maintaining the strict requirements of functional safety and production-grade automotive systems.This joint presence at Autotech comes as Ottawa Infotainment continues development of its third-generation in-vehicle infotainment platform, DragonFire Pro, scheduled for launch at CES 2027. By integrating Unity into DragonFire OS, customers can now leverage advanced graphical rendering capabilities alongside Oi’s safety-critical architecture.Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, stated, “Unity is one of the most powerful rendering engines in the world and has taken the automotive space by storm with its ability to elevate in-vehicle user experiences. With this integration, our customers can achieve industry-leading graphical performance while maintaining the high standards of functional safety and reliability that define DragonFire OS.”DragonFire OS has been built on a foundation of safety-critical technologies, including QNX and DiSTI GL Studio, widely recognized across the automotive industry for their reliability in production environments. The addition of Unity expands this foundation, enabling a new layer of dynamic, high-fidelity visualization without compromising system integrity.Unity and Ottawa Infotainment have already collaborated on production-intent user experiences for automotive applications, with early demonstrations showcased as far back as ACT Expo 2024. Attendees at Autotech Detroit will be among the first to see joint innovation currently available via demos. As the product partnership continues to evolve, a joint showcase at CES 2027 will unveil the DragonFire Pro offering officially.As the automotive industry accelerates toward software-defined vehicles, the collaboration between Unity and Ottawa Infotainment positions both companies to deliver a balanced approach to performance, safety, and user experience in next-generation digital cockpits.Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment, added, “DragonFire OS has always prioritized safety-critical excellence through partners like QNX and DiSTI GL Studio. By integrating Unity, we now offer a platform that combines fundamentally sound engineering with high-impact graphical experiences. This allows our customers to deliver both precision and performance in a way that has not been possible before.”Parker Wright, Senior Director of Industry Sales at Unity, commented, “We’re truly excited for what Ottawa Infotainment’s customers can unlock with Unity’s full potential in DragonFire OS. By being seamlessly integrated with Oi’s broader stack of safety-critical partners, this collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in redefining the software stack for next-generation vehicles.”

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