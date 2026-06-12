Calian Strengthens NATO Operational Readiness Through Advanced Training Support

OTTAWA, CANADA, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTTAWA, June 12, 2026 – Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY)

For more than 15 years and across 75+ large-scale NATO exercises, Calian has helped NATO and Allied forces strengthen operational readiness, interoperability and preparedness for evolving threats.

Modern warfare is changing rapidly. From the lessons emerging in Ukraine to increasing activity in the Arctic and growing challenges across cyber, space and multi-domain operations, NATO is adapting how it prepares forces for an increasingly complex security environment.

Training has become a critical component of that evolution.

Today's military leaders must be prepared to make decisions faster, coordinate across multiple domains and operate seamlessly alongside allies in environments where information moves at unprecedented speed and threats continue to evolve. As a result, NATO is placing greater emphasis on realistic, adaptive and large-scale exercises designed to strengthen operational readiness, interoperability and collective defence.

Calian is a global defence partner delivering training, simulation, operational readiness and mission support solutions to military organizations across Canada and around the world. For more than 15 years, the company has supported NATO training and readiness initiatives across Europe and allied nations, helping their forces prepare for modern operational challenges spanning land, air, maritime, cyber and multi-domain environments.

“Modern conflict demands more than preparation. It requires agility, rapid decision-making and the confidence to operate effectively in uncertain and fast-moving environments,” said Roch Pelletier, Regional Vice President, Calian Defence Europe/U.K. “Our role is to help ensure NATO training reflects the realities of today’s operational landscape, equipping forces and leaders with the skills needed to respond successfully in increasingly complex scenarios.”

Calian currently serves as a prime contractor supporting NATO's Joint Warfare Centre (JWC), providing subject matter expertise for operational and strategic-level exercises. The company also supports NATO's Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) and broader Alliance initiatives through exercise design, scenario development, training delivery and operational support.

Over the past decade and a half, Calian has supported more than 75 large-scale NATO exercises, helping Allied headquarters, commanders and military personnel strengthen interoperability and improve operational effectiveness.

Recent examples include:

Exercise STEADFAST DETERRENCE

A major command-post exercise involving all 32 NATO Allies focused on threats in the Arctic and High North. More than 30 Calian personnel supported exercise planning, delivery and execution.

Exercise STEADFAST FOXTROT

A NATO wargame led by Allied Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) examining how forces can be rapidly deployed, reinforced and sustained across Europe in contested operational environments. Calian specialists provided expertise to help ensure realistic and operationally relevant training outcomes.

Calian has also recently secured contracts supporting operational planning training for the Netherlands Joint Force Command in The Hague, Joint All-Domain Operations Centre training support to NATO Joint Force Command, and support for NATO's Future Nuclear Exercise Environment at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

As NATO continues to strengthen deterrence, readiness and collective defence capabilities, training remains one of the Alliance's most important tools for preparing forces to respond effectively to future threats.

Through advanced exercise design, operational expertise and training support, Calian continues to help ensure Allied forces are ready for the realities of modern conflict—where interoperability and adaptability are increasingly decisive advantages.

Meet the Calian team this June at Eurosatory in Paris (Stand B23, Hall B)

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

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