ÉireComposites Manufactures Advanced Composite Components for ESA's Altius Ozone Mission

The project builds on ÉireComposites' long standing collaboration with the European Space Agency.” — Tomás Flanagan, CEO of ÉireComposites

GALWAY, IRELAND, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ÉireComposites has manufactured advanced composite components for Altius, the European Space Agency's (ESA) Earth observation satellite designed to monitor ozone and other trace gases in the atmosphere.

The Galway based company has produced three precision carbon fibre stray light baffles that will form part of the high performance optical instrument onboard the satellite.

The baffles will be the first external satellite components and the largest functioning space hardware ever to be manufactured in Ireland and launched into space.

The stray light baffles will shield the satellite's instruments from out of field stray light. Using a system of periscope mirrors, incoming light is aligned into the instrument to enable highly accurate atmospheric measurements. The baffles require exceptionally precise manufacturing and finishing processes to meet the demanding performance standards of space based optical systems, helping ensure the instrument delivers the high quality data required to achieve the mission's scientific objectives.

Altius, short for Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere, is an Earth observation satellite developed to monitor ozone and other trace gases in the upper atmosphere. The mission carries a high resolution spectral imager and uses a limb sounding technique to deliver vertical profiles of ozone and other atmospheric gases, supporting services such as weather forecasting and long term climate monitoring.

Atmospheric ozone acts as Earth's natural sunscreen, absorbing ultraviolet radiation from the Sun, particularly harmful UV B rays. Excessive exposure to UV B radiation increases the risk of skin cancer and cataracts and can also harm plants, marine ecosystems and wildlife. Monitoring ozone levels is therefore essential for understanding changes in Earth's atmosphere and protecting life on Earth.

Developed within ESA's Earth Watch programme, the Altius mission is financed primarily by Belgium, with contributions from Canada, Luxembourg and Romania. The satellite is scheduled to launch in 2028 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Tomás Flanagan, CEO of ÉireComposites, said:

"The Altius satellite marks a major milestone for Irish participation in space exploration. The three stray light baffles will become the first optical subsystem manufactured in Ireland and the largest satellite components produced in the country to be launched into space. It demonstrates how Irish advanced manufacturing can play a meaningful role in supporting complex international space missions and future space innovation."

The project builds on ÉireComposites' long standing collaboration with the European Space Agency, supported by Enterprise Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta, and reflects the company's continued investment in advanced materials and precision manufacturing to support the growing global space industry. The work also highlights Ireland's increasing role in the international space sector, demonstrating how Irish companies are contributing specialised technologies to major space missions.

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