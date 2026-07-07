Visitor Registration Opens for AFRIDEX 2026 as Nigeria Prepares to Host Africa's Premier Defence and Security Exhibition

Protocol-led platform to bring together governments, armed forces and industry leaders from across Africa and around the world

LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitor registration is now open for AFRIDEX 2026, the Africa International Defence Exhibition, taking place from 26–29 October 2026 at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, Nigeria.

Hosted with the formal support of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, AFRIDEX 2026 will bring together governments, armed forces, policymakers, defence manufacturers, technology innovators and security professionals to explore the capabilities, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of defence and security across Africa.

Designed as a protocol-led defence and security platform, AFRIDEX has been created to accelerate engagement between public sector decision makers, military organisations and industry through curated meeting programmes, hosted delegations and strategic conferences focused on delivering meaningful outcomes.

As nations across the continent confront increasingly complex threats spanning the land, maritime, air, cyber and space domains, AFRIDEX will provide a dedicated forum for capability development, partnership building and long-term resilience.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd) OFR, Honourable Minister of Defence, Federal Republic of Nigeria, said:

"Africa's defence and security priorities will be defined by Africa's realities and delivered through African-led action. Across the continent, nations are confronting dynamic and multidimensional threats spanning the Land, Maritime, Air, Cyber and Space domains. Meeting these challenges demands not just coordination, but decisive capability development, stronger interoperability and sustained industrial growth.

AFRIDEX 2026 is not just an exhibition; it is a strategic convening point to drive alignment on critical capability needs, accelerate partnerships and translate intent into tangible outcomes that strengthen readiness and resilience across Africa.

Nigeria is proud to host AFRIDEX as a clear demonstration of our commitment to advancing indigenous capacity, deepening continental cooperation and shaping a secure, self-reliant and strategically aligned Africa."

Industry leaders have also welcomed AFRIDEX as an important initiative to raise the profile of Africa's growing defence industrial capability while creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment and exports.

Major General Abbas (Rtd), Managing Director, Bufalo Engineering and Technical Services Limited, said:

"We need an organisation like this to bring awareness among African countries of what we are capable of doing. If people do not know what you are doing, you are not likely to sell your products. We must have an organisation like this that is able to showcase companies, enabling them to promote their capabilities and grow their business."

AFRIDEX 2026 is expected to bring together government representatives, military leaders, defence ministries, security agencies, industry stakeholders and technology innovators from across Africa and around the world, creating a powerful platform for dialogue, collaboration and capability development.

The event will showcase technologies and capabilities across the land, maritime, air, cyber and space domains, providing attendees with access to the latest innovations, operational capabilities and emerging solutions designed to address Africa's evolving defence and security requirements.

The exhibition will also provide a platform for defence technology companies to demonstrate operational capability, engage directly with military end users and showcase the latest innovations supporting future defence requirements.

Rear Admiral S. S. Lassa (Rtd), CEO, Epsilon Unmanned Systems and Consultant to the Armed Forces, said:

"Everything starts with seeing something; seeing is believing. If you are not showing what you have, it is difficult for people to know what you can do. AFRIDEX, the first of its kind, is the right step in the right direction, bringing together defence industries from around the world, including Nigeria, to showcase their capabilities."

In addition to an extensive exhibition, AFRIDEX will feature strategic conferences, hosted delegation programmes, industry networking opportunities and live land, maritime and air demonstrations.

Visitors attending AFRIDEX 2026 will have the opportunity to:

• Track capability priorities across multiple defence and security requirements.

• Explore emerging and dual-use technologies supporting national resilience.

• Engage directly with procurement officials, capability planners and military decision makers.

• Connect across the full defence and security supply chain, from innovation and integration to sustainment and lifecycle support.

• Participate in discussions focused on interoperability, operational readiness and regional cooperation.

Reflecting the growing importance of cyber resilience, AFRIDEX will feature dedicated cyber security exhibitors and technology providers focused on protecting critical infrastructure, digital economies and national security assets.

AFRIDEX is also expected to play an important role in supporting Nigeria's growing defence industrial base while strengthening international cooperation across the sector.

Major General Ibrahim Babatunde Alaya, Director General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), said:

"AFRIDEX is designed to showcase indigenous capabilities while leveraging the expertise and experience of our international partners. It will serve as a point of convergence and a global platform for defence, security and technology stakeholders to exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge innovations.

This exhibition is poised to become Africa's premier defence and security exhibition and reflects the growing influence of Nigeria as a hub for industrial innovation, strategic cooperation and regional security collaboration.

For us, AFRIDEX is a national project. The Government of Nigeria, the Armed Forces and the country's security institutions are fully committed to its success. We invite defence manufacturers, ministers of defence, chiefs of defence staff and industry leaders from around the world to join us in Lagos and become part of this important initiative."

AFRIDEX 2026 will showcase Africa's growing role in shaping a resilient and collaborative defence ecosystem while supporting capability development, technology adoption and sustainable industrial growth across the continent.

With visitor registration now open, defence and security professionals from across Africa and around the world are invited to secure their place at what is expected to become one of the continent's leading defence and security events.

Mr Richard P. Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Nigeria, said:

"We look forward to welcoming you all to Lagos from 26–29 October 2026, where together we will witness new ideas, new technologies and new partnerships that can help shape the future of defence and security on our continent. AFRIDEX is envisioned as Africa's premier platform for defence cooperation, sovereign capability development, industrial partnership and the showcasing of emerging technologies that will define the future battlefield and security environment.”

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