LDH awards second round of H.E.R.O. Fund grants

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 08, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced a second round of grant awards through the Health Care Employment Reinvestment Opportunity (H.E.R.O.) Fund, continuing the state’s investment in growing Louisiana’s health care workforce.

“Louisiana needs a strong health care workforce to support our communities and a growing economy,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “These investments create opportunities for Louisianans to pursue rewarding careers while addressing critical workforce needs across our state. By expanding our health care workforce, we are strengthening our economy, supporting our communities, and building a healthier Louisiana.”

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved the slate of 15 grant awards totaling $4,656,720 on Sunday, May 31. The projects span every region of the state and are expected to result in 541 newly credentialed professionals joining the health care workforce. Funded applications include investments in registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, physician assistants, paramedics, nurse-midwives, respiratory therapists, and speech-language pathologists.

“When we strengthen the health care workforce, we improve access to care and help more Louisianans live longer, healthier lives,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein. “These H.E.R.O. Fund awards will help expand training opportunities, strengthen the pipeline of health care professionals, and bring more skilled providers into communities across our state. That's how we build a stronger health care system and ensure Louisianans can get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“Investing in the people who care for Louisiana’s families is one of the best investments we can make,” said LDH Undersecretary Drew Maranto. “The H.E.R.O. Fund helps create more opportunities for Louisianans to enter high-demand health care professions and strengthen the workforce our state depends on.”

The H.E.R.O. Fund provides two-year grants to health care education and training programs that are working to increase student enrollment, expand training capacity, and prepare more Louisianans for careers in nursing, allied health, behavioral health, and other critical health care professions. Health care industry partners provide additional support, typically through matching funds and hands-on clinical instruction.

Since its move to LDH in 2024, the H.E.R.O. Fund has supported 37 partnerships between educational institutions and health care providers across Louisiana. Collectively, the first two funding rounds are expected to add 1,426 new health care professionals to the state's workforce, helping address shortages and improve access to care in communities across Louisiana.

These awards also support Louisiana's broader efforts to strengthen rural health care systems and address workforce shortages in underserved communities.

View the list of 2026 grant recipients at bit.ly/HERO-R2.