AI Election Tool Launched for Makerfield By Election

LikelyStance.com shows where Senedd candidates stand on key issues, allowing voters to compare positions and explore political views in seconds. Makerfield AI model on LikelyStance.com

LikelyStance.com launches a Makerfield by election tool helping voters compare candidates, match priorities, and explore evidence based policy positions.

Voters in Makerfield are being asked to make one of the most consequential decisions in British political history, and they deserve to see exactly what each candidate stands for.” — Ronee Hulk, Creator of LikelyStance.com

MANCHESTER, MAKERFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI platform LikelyStance.com today launches a dedicated tool for the Makerfield by election, giving voters across the constituency a clear, evidence backed view of where each of the fourteen candidates actually stands. The new section goes live at likelystance.com/makerfield-by-election ahead of polling day on Thursday 18 June 2026, in what has been described as the most consequential by election in British political history.Voters can explore every candidate standing in Makerfield through three modes. Compare places candidates side by side on the issues that matter most, from the NHS and the cost of living to housing, immigration, crime, jobs, and the future of local services across Greater Manchester. Match My Priorities lets a voter rank the issues they care about and surfaces the candidates whose stated positions most closely match. Infer Stance allows a user to ask a direct question on any policy area and receive a structured reading of how a candidate is likely to respond, grounded in what they have actually said and written.LikelyStance.com models its intelligence from a continuously updated body of material, including candidate statements, campaign literature, hustings and live debate coverage, parliamentary and council records, and reporting across the BBC, local Greater Manchester outlets, and the national press. Named entity recognition attributes statements to specific candidates, while semantic classification models map content against a defined taxonomy of British political issues. Every position added to the Makerfield model carries a direct quote, a citation back to the original source, and a verification status confirming the quote has been matched against the cached source document.The extension of LikelyStance.com to include the by election in Makerfield forms part of the platform's wider coverage of the 2026 election cycle, which already spans Westminster, the devolved nations, and international contests including the Colombian presidential elections currently underway and the mid-terms in the US later this year.LikelyStance.com's creator, Ronee Hulk, said:About Ronee HulkRonee Hulk is an Edinburgh based author and the writer of Dear Future: You Can Keep The Change.Media ContactRonee HulkEmail: ronee@ roneehulk.com Phone: +44 7512 333 333Website: www.likelystance.com

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