AHCCCS HEAplus Website Service Restored
AHCCCS has restored access to its public-facing HEAplus web portal following a temporary interruption as a precautionary measure. The agency has completed its review and confirmed the system is secure.
As always, protecting system integrity and user data remains a top priority.
- The HEAplus public site is now available
- Systems are operational and accessible to users
- Ongoing monitoring and protective measures remain in place
Members and applicants may now resume normal use of the HEAplus website. Updates will be shared as needed.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure the safety and reliability of our systems.
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