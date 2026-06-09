AHCCCS HEAplus Website Service Restored

June 6, 2026

AHCCCS has restored access to its public-facing HEAplus web portal following a temporary interruption as a precautionary measure. The agency has completed its review and confirmed the system is secure.

As always, protecting system integrity and user data remains a top priority.

The HEAplus public site is now available

Systems are operational and accessible to users

Ongoing monitoring and protective measures remain in place

Members and applicants may now resume normal use of the HEAplus website. Updates will be shared as needed.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure the safety and reliability of our systems.