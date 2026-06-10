Xceptor launches AI Reconciliation Rule Builder to accelerate time to value and reduce errors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceptor , a global leader in data automation for capital markets, today announced the launch of AI Reconciliation Rule Builder and Live Tester to make building and testing reconciliation logic easier for operations teams. Initially available within Xceptor Reconciliations SaaS, the functionality leverages AI and Xceptor’s proprietary evaluation logic to generate rule suggestions for humans to review and test before deployment.As data volumes grow and settlement cycles shorten, capital markets firms need quicker ways to reconcile data without adding headcount. However, the bottleneck is no longer just throughput, but the time and effort required to configure and deploy new controls as reconciliation demands increase. AI Reconciliation Rule Builder helps operations teams move faster by automatically generating matching and comparison rules from sample data. With Live Tester, users can review, refine, and test these rules against that same data in a controlled environment, allowing issues to be identified and corrected before going live.“Reconciliation logic needs to be transparent, defensible, and consistently applied,” said John Bevil, Senior Product Manager for Reconciliations at Xceptor. “Building this manually at scale places unsustainable pressure on operations teams and leaves too much room for error. Our AI Builder changes that by removing the hardest part – manually mapping and configuring rules from scratch – and enabling users to test and validate those rules inline before anything goes live. The result is a human-first, AI-enabled experience that gives business users an accelerated starting point — while keeping them in control — so they can automate reconciliations accurately and at scale.”By enabling non-technical users to build reliable logic quickly, Xceptor is lowering the barrier to adoption and reducing the time from source file upload to a working rule configuration. Internal tests showed AI Reconciliation Rule Builder could cut rule validation time by more than half and significantly reduce manual effort across rule creation and testing. By keeping humans in control of reviewing AI outputs, teams can optimise processes without compromising governance.“Reconciliation is one of the strongest control tools, yet gaps in data filtering, matching logic, and incomplete testing continue to limit its full value,” said Vinod Jain, Founder of Adkrest, an independent industry research firm. “Xceptor’s AI Reconciliation Rule Builder and Live Tester address this by delivering a robust engine and identifying control gaps during testing. AI helps teams build rule sets without logic gaps and flips the testing model entirely — generating the full range of test scenarios against the rule engine and reconciliation process, while eliminating the manual grind of code validation and test cycles."- ENDSFor media enquiries, contact:Sofia RomanoPrincipal, Communications & AIEmail: sofia.romano@xceptor.comAbout XceptorXceptor is a global leader in data automation for financial institutions, specialising in capital markets. Trusted by over 100 clients and 11,500 users across 60 countries, Xceptor empowers business users to take control of their data and streamline processes with AI, while minimising risk. Its highly configurable platform underpins purpose-built solutions for tax, reconciliations, and post-trade operations. For more information, visit www.xceptor.com

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