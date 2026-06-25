Xceptor appoints capital markets and automation veteran Mireille Dyrberg as CEO

Mireille Dyrberg, CEO at Xceptor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceptor, a global leader in data automation for capital markets, today announced that Mireille Dyrberg has joined Xceptor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead its next phase of growth and innovation. She succeeds Michiel Verhoeven, who has stepped down after more than three years as CEO.Mireille is a highly experienced executive, bringing more than two decades of leadership across capital markets, data, and automation. Most recently, she served as CEO of FRISS, where she led the scaling of AI-driven risk and fraud solutions. Previous senior roles include CEO of EMEA and Global COO at TriOptima – where during her long tenure she drove the company’s expansion in post-trade risk reduction and optimisation services – and COO at Duco.Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Xceptor, as financial institutions accelerate investment in AI-driven automation to address increasing operational, regulatory, and cost pressures. Alongside Xceptor’s experienced leadership team, Mireille's background and expertise will ensure the company continues to enhance client outcomes and address the most complex challenges in capital markets.“Xceptor has established a strong position in the market, and I want to thank Michiel for his significant role in that,” said Pete Daffern, Non-Executive Company Chair at Xceptor. “As we look forward, Mireille’s deep industry expertise, proven track record of scaling businesses in regulated environments, and client-centric focus make her the ideal choice to lead our next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’m delighted to welcome Mireille as our new CEO.”“I'm thrilled to join Xceptor at such an exciting moment for us and our wider industry,” said Mireille Dyrberg, CEO at Xceptor. “Helping firms automate complex, mission-critical processes is at the heart of what we do. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and teams to build on that – supporting firms as they navigate an evolving regulatory and technology landscape, while creating an environment where our people thrive.”Clients will continue to benefit from the same high levels of service, delivery, and support throughout this transition.- ENDSFor media enquiries, contact:Sofia RomanoPrincipal, Communications & AIEmail: sofia.romano@xceptor.comAbout XceptorXceptor is a global leader in data automation for financial institutions, specialising in capital markets. Trusted by over 100 clients and 11,500 users across 60 countries, Xceptor empowers business users to take control of their data and streamline processes with AI, while minimising risk. Its highly configurable platform underpins purpose-built solutions for tax, reconciliations, and post-trade operations. For more information, visit www.xceptor.com

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