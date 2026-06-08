House Resolution 540 Printer's Number 3453
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Resolution 540
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MENTZER, MADDEN, VENKAT, MAYES, HANBIDGE, GOUGHNOUR, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PUGH
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing June 15, 2026, as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Pennsylvania
Actions
|3453
|Referred to AGING AND OLDER ADULT SERVICES, May 27, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 8, 2026
Generated 06/09/2026 04:03 AM
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