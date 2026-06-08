House Resolution 540 Printer's Number 3453

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Resolution 540 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MENTZER, MADDEN, VENKAT, MAYES, HANBIDGE, GOUGHNOUR, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PUGH Short Title A Resolution recognizing June 15, 2026, as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Pennsylvania Actions 3453 Referred to AGING AND OLDER ADULT SERVICES, May 27, 2026 Reported as committed, June 8, 2026 Generated 06/09/2026 04:03 AM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.