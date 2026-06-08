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House Resolution 540 Printer's Number 3453

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Resolution 540

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MENTZER, MADDEN, VENKAT, MAYES, HANBIDGE, GOUGHNOUR, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PUGH

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing June 15, 2026, as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Pennsylvania

Actions

3453 Referred to AGING AND OLDER ADULT SERVICES, May 27, 2026
Reported as committed, June 8, 2026

Generated 06/09/2026 04:03 AM


 

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House Resolution 540 Printer's Number 3453

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