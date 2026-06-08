House Resolution 536 Printer's Number 3442

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors MATZIE, VENKAT, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, FREEMAN, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, HOHENSTEIN, GREINER, STAMBAUGH, PICKETT

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of October 11 through 17, 2026, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Credit Union Week” in PA – October 11-17, 2026

Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

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