House Bill 2049 Printer's Number 2624

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors BRENNAN, MIHALEK, O'MARA, POWELL, GIRAL, MADDEN, PROKOPIAK, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, McNEILL, WAXMAN, FREEMAN, McANDREW, DOUGHERTY, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, MALAGARI, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, CERRATO, PARKER

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for computation of benefits.

Memo Subject Raising Workers’ Compensation Burial Benefits

Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

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