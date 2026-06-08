Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,417 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2252 Printer's Number 2945

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors

KINKEAD, POWELL, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, McNEILL, GILLEN, FLEMING, SANCHEZ, MAYES, OTTEN, PIELLI, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, INGLIS, SHUSTERMAN, MADDEN, PROBST, BURGOS, D. WILLIAMS, BOYD, HOHENSTEIN, STEELE

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

Memo Subject

Prohibiting the Nonconsenual Distribution of Intimate Images 

Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2252 Printer's Number 2945

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.