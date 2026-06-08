House Bill 2252 Printer's Number 2945

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors KINKEAD, POWELL, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, McNEILL, GILLEN, FLEMING, SANCHEZ, MAYES, OTTEN, PIELLI, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, INGLIS, SHUSTERMAN, MADDEN, PROBST, BURGOS, D. WILLIAMS, BOYD, HOHENSTEIN, STEELE

Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

Memo Subject Prohibiting the Nonconsenual Distribution of Intimate Images

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