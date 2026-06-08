House Bill 2084 Printer's Number 2878

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors J. HARRIS, DAVIDSON, PROBST, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, T. DAVIS, STEELE, McNEILL, HOWARD, KENYATTA, SIEGEL, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FLEMING, MAYES, CIRESI, GALLAGHER, SCHLOSSBERG, DELLOSO, GUZMAN, WARREN, BRIGGS, TAKAC

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, providing for Pennsylvania Promise Program; and establishing the Pennsylvania Promise Program Fund.

Memo Subject PA Promise - improving college access and affordability

Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

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