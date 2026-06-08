House Bill 2337 Printer's Number 3331
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 2337
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
NEILSON, McNEILL, KULIK, HARKINS, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, MALAGARI, HOHENSTEIN, MENTZER, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to operation of vehicles, further providing for the offense of off-road vehicles in urban municipalities.
Memo Subject
Off-Road Vehicles on City Streets
Actions
|3111
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 30, 2026
|3331
|Reported as amended, May 4, 2026
|First consideration, May 4, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 4, 2026
|Removed from table, June 8, 2026
Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM
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