House Bill 2337 Printer's Number 3331

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 2337 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors NEILSON, McNEILL, KULIK, HARKINS, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, MALAGARI, HOHENSTEIN, MENTZER, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to operation of vehicles, further providing for the offense of off-road vehicles in urban municipalities. Memo Subject Off-Road Vehicles on City Streets Actions 3111 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 30, 2026 3331 Reported as amended, May 4, 2026 First consideration, May 4, 2026 Laid on the table, May 4, 2026 Removed from table, June 8, 2026 Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

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