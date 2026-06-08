House Bill 1262 Printer's Number 3192
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 1262
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BRIGGS, SOLOMON, MADDEN, PROBST, KHAN, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, HOWARD, CIRESI, INGLIS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for reporting by candidate and political committees and other persons, for late contributions and independent expenditures, for oath of compliance, perjury, disqualification from office and commercial use, for residual funds and for place of filing, providing for manner of filing and for inability to file reports or statements electronically by deadline and further providing for late filing fee and certificate of filing, for additional powers and duties of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and for reports by business entities and publication * * *
Memo Subject
Requiring Electronic Filing of Campaign Finance Reports
Actions
|1405
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 17, 2025
|3192
|Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
|First consideration, April 14, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 14, 2026
|Removed from table, June 8, 2026
Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM
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