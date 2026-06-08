House Bill 2427 Printer's Number 3233

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 2427 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors WARREN, BENNINGHOFF, VENKAT, PICKETT, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, DELLOSO Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in quality health care accountability and protection, further providing for definitions and providing for utilization management for stage four, advanced metastatic cancer drugs; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Consolidating PA’s Utilization Management Laws Actions 3233 Referred to INSURANCE, April 21, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Laid on the table, May 6, 2026 Removed from table, June 8, 2026 Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

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