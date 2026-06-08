House Bill 2427 Printer's Number 3233
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 2427
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
WARREN, BENNINGHOFF, VENKAT, PICKETT, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, DELLOSO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in quality health care accountability and protection, further providing for definitions and providing for utilization management for stage four, advanced metastatic cancer drugs; and making a repeal.
Memo Subject
Consolidating PA’s Utilization Management Laws
Actions
|3233
|Referred to INSURANCE, April 21, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
|Removed from table, June 8, 2026
Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM
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