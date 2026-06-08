Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,416 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2427 Printer's Number 3233

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House Bill 2427

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

WARREN, BENNINGHOFF, VENKAT, PICKETT, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, DELLOSO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in quality health care accountability and protection, further providing for definitions and providing for utilization management for stage four, advanced metastatic cancer drugs; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Consolidating PA’s Utilization Management Laws

Actions

3233 Referred to INSURANCE, April 21, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026
Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
Removed from table, June 8, 2026

Generated 06/09/2026 04:01 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2427 Printer's Number 3233

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.