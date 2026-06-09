Frisco ISD Expands Access to Classroom Keyboarding Curriculum

Approval under RFP 857-2024-09-30 supports typing software and K–12 keyboarding instruction

Strong typing and keyboarding skills help students participate more effectively in technology-based learning. Keyboarding instruction remains an important part of classroom technology education.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved as a vendor for Frisco ISD under RFP Number 857-2024-09-30, Supplies & Software.As technology continues playing a larger role in education, schools are increasingly focusing on helping students develop practical typing and keyboarding skills that support everyday classroom learning. Students regularly use computers for writing assignments, online assessments, digital collaboration, and classroom communication across a wide range of academic subjects.Many educators are seeking typing software that helps students improve keyboarding confidence while supporting classroom technology instruction without adding unnecessary complexity to existing learning workflows. Typing fluency remains an important skill that supports productivity, participation, and communication within digital learning environments. Typesy for Frisco ISD provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons and interactive exercises designed to improve typing speed, typing accuracy, and keyboard familiarity. The platform allows students to progress at their own pace while reinforcing practical typing habits and classroom technology skills.The typing curriculum can be integrated into classroom instruction across multiple grade levels while giving educators tools to assign lessons, monitor student progress, and support broader digital fluency development through classroom-friendly reporting features.Designed primarily for K–12 schools, Typesy also supports foundational computer skills and digital fluency development through guided practice activities designed for modern learning environments.Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy’s keyboarding curriculum for Frisco ISD can visit: https://www.typesy.com/friscoisd/ About eReflecteReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.📞 Media Contact

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