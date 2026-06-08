Foxx Opening Remarks on Reconciliation and Three Oversight Measures

As prepared for delivery:

Good afternoon, the Committee will come to order. Without objection, the Chair is authorized to declare a recess at any time.



Today, the Rules Committee is convening to consider four separate measures: S. 2, H.R. 8312, H.R. 8464, and H. Res. 1335.



Before we turn to the reconciliation measure, I’ll offer a few thoughts on the three measures from the Oversight Committee.



Fraud continues to corrode federal programs and siphon away the tax dollars of hardworking Americans.



The American people are rightfully incensed whenever fraud in these programs is exposed – they’re incensed that things have gotten to the point where deference for their tax dollars is virtually nonexistent.



We have a mandate to root out fraud and disembowel it.



And the fact of the matter is that fraud is not a partisan issue – fraud can affect anyone and everyone, and when it’s allowed to grow by leaps and bounds, the consequences only compound.



A recent report from GAO found that across 15 federal agencies last fiscal year, $186 billion worth of improper payments were made across 64 separate programs.



And over the span of more than 20 years, improper payments across the federal government have totaled roughly $3 trillion.



And let’s be crystal clear here: this is an issue that has persisted across different majorities and different presidents.



We’ve made significant progress this congress in addressing fraud, and with the three additional measures we’re considering today, we can make even more headway. I look forward to that forthcoming testimony.



Now, let’s turn to S. 2, the Secure America Act.



This targeted and narrowed reconciliation bill is the vehicle through which we will fully fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection through 2029.



Our Democrat colleagues have shown us and the American people time and again over the past year that they simply cannot help but scratch the itch that is voting against law enforcement and voting against protecting our homeland.



I cannot say that we are surprised by their behavior – old habits really do die hard I suppose.

But what’s particularly intriguing is how Democrats have developed this tap dance-like rhetorical routine when it comes to articulating their position on border security and immigration enforcement.



They avoid talking about the millions of illegal aliens that their own policies allowed into the country, but they’re quick to admonish the Trump administration for apprehending and deporting said illegal aliens.



They shy away when confronted about criminal illegal aliens who have committed unspeakable violent acts against Americans but are quick to hoot and holler about the men and women of ICE and CBP for stopping criminality in its tracks.



What a peculiar position to take – seriously, how odd. I’ll make a prediction that I know will come true in the Rules Committee this afternoon: our Democrat colleagues will dust off their primetime performative antics routine that we’ve seen time and again like a rerun of a show on television.



They’ll recite headline after headline of their preferred media outlets, rant about the president, bring up topics that have no relation whatsoever to the issue at hand, and air their grievances one after another as if they’re holding a group therapy session.



But Republicans will remain focused on the task at hand like we always are – and we’ll focus on the facts.



Speaking of facts, since their creation in 2003, neither ICE nor CBP has ever gone an entire fiscal year without congressional funding through the regular appropriations process.



The only reason we are here right now with this reconciliation legislation is because of Democrats’ reckless extremism in completely defunding our ability to secure our nation’s border.



That’s a clear-cut fact.



The takeaway from all of this is that Republicans are the ones who stand for the men and women who are working night and day to protect the homeland.



That support is reflected in the reconciliation bill that’s before us and will be reflected even further when it is brought to the floor of the House for full consideration.



Our Democrat colleagues are welcome to join us in a warm, welcoming spirit of bipartisanship by supporting this reconciliation bill and the men and women who are working to keep the nation safe.



With that, I now yield to Representative Scanlon for any comments she wishes to make.

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