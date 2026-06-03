Foxx Opening Remarks on Reconciliation Same-Day Authority

As prepared for delivery:

Good afternoon, the Committee will come to order.



Without objection, the Chair is authorized to declare a recess at any time.



Today, the Rules Committee is convening to consider a single measure providing same-day authority through Friday of this week for the Senate’s forthcoming reconciliation bill.



Granting same-day authority will allow the House to expeditiously advance this legislation to the president’s desk and uphold our commitment to fully fund ICE and CBP – and the men and women who work tirelessly to keep our homeland safe and secure every day.



I am sure there is more that can and will be said when we actually consider the legislation from the Senate. With that, I now yield to the Ranking Member for any comments he wishes to make.

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