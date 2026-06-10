Ory Brings Agent DX to Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and Other AI Coding Agents

Free plugins bring identity infrastructure directly into the new developer workspace

AI is dramatically accelerating software development, but it doesn't eliminate the need for authentication, authorization, and governance” — Greg Vesper, Chief Product Officer, Ory Corp.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory , one of the world's most widely adopted platforms for customer, B2B, and agent identity management, today announced Ory Agent DX , a toolset that brings Ory's identity platform directly into AI coding agents via Ory Agent Plugins The plugins enable developers to build, test, and manage authentication and authorization workflows without leaving their development environments.As AI coding agents become a primary development environment, organizations are producing software faster than ever. But every AI-generated application still requires authentication, authorization, permissions, and governance before it can be safely deployed. Too often, those controls are added late in the development process or overlooked entirely.Ory Agent DX brings identity infrastructure directly into AI-powered development environments including Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Gemini CLI, and other coding agents, helping developers build security and identity into applications from the moment they are created."AI is dramatically accelerating software development, but it doesn't eliminate the need for authentication, authorization, and governance," said Greg Vesper, Chief Product Officer at Ory. "Ory Agent DX brings identity infrastructure directly into the developer workflow so teams can build security in from day one instead of adding it later. That means a faster path from idea to production while meeting the security, governance, and scalability requirements enterprises expect."Available free through plugins on supported registries and marketplaces, Ory Agent DX can be installed with a single command and used immediately, with no account creation or API key required. Developers can build locally, evaluate the platform, and connect to production Ory environments as projects mature and organizational requirements evolve.Ory Agent DX is designed to remove much of the complexity traditionally associated with implementing authentication. Developers can scaffold authentication workflows through natural-language prompts, run a complete local Ory environment for testing, and manage identities, OAuth2 clients, permissions, and configurations directly from within their coding agent.Key capabilities include:• Single-command installation and local development with no account setup required.• AI-assisted scaffolding of login, registration, recovery, verification, social login, and authorization workflows through natural-language prompts.• Local execution of a complete Ory environment, including identity, OAuth2, and permissions services, enabling developers to prototype and test against production-equivalent authentication surfaces.• Integrated management through Ory's MCP server, allowing developers to manage identities, permissions, projects, and OAuth2 configurations directly from chat.• Built-in tracing and observability that provides visibility into agent actions, permissions, tool usage, and policy enforcement decisions.Ory Agent DX and Ory Agent Security address different stages of the AI application lifecycle. Agent DX helps developers build authentication and identity experiences with AI coding agents, while Agent Security helps organizations govern and secure AI agents in production. Together, they enable enterprises to build, deploy, secure, and govern identity-centric applications and AI-powered systems at scale.Ory Agent Plugins are available immediately.About OryOry is the modern identity platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM), B2B IAM, and Agent IAM. Ory is one of the world's most widely adopted IAM platforms and manages more than 2.5 billion identities across open source and commercial deployments. Ory's infrastructure powers 10 percent of the top 40 websites and serves leading enterprises in financial services, technology, media, and other sectors requiring flexible, high performance identity solutions. With over 45,000 GitHub stars and 700 million downloads, Ory delivers enterprise grade security with developer friendly flexibility. Ory is backed by investments from Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, PHX Ventures, and IQT. For more information, visit www.ory.com

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