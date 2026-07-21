Ory Names Rob Murray Chief Revenue Officer and Colleen Shannon Chief Financial Officer to Fuel Its Next Wave of Growth

Rob Murray, Ory's New Chief Revenue Officer Colleen Shannon, Ory's New Chief Financial Officer

New executive hires deepen Ory’s ability to serve open-source community as demand accelerates for identity and access management across people and AI agents

We're seeing explosive demand for our IAM platforms, and at the same time, the rise of autonomous AI agents is creating a new category of identity risk that legacy tools were never built to address.” — Jeff Kukowski, CEO, Ory Corp.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory , one of the world's most widely adopted identity and access management (IAM) platforms, today announced the appointments of Rob Murray as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Colleen Shannon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The additions come as surging market demand fuels Ory's next wave of growth, strengthening the company's ability to invest in and support the customers, partners, and open-source community that rely on its identity platform.That demand is playing out on two fronts: enterprises modernizing their customer and B2B identity infrastructure, and a rapidly growing need to secure the AI agents they're deploying across the business. Ory has moved quickly to meet that shift, recently launching Ory Agent Security, an Agent IAM control plane that extends authentication, authorization, and audit controls to AI agents, and Ory Agent DX, which brings identity and permissions directly into AI coding tools such as Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and Gemini CLI.Because Ory is already one of the most widely adopted IAM platforms in both open source and the enterprise, customers can extend the identity foundation they already trust to secure AI agents, rather than bolting on a separate system. For new customers, Ory Agent Security can be seamlessly added to existing systems without requiring complete replacement of existing IAM infrastructure.As CRO, Murray will lead Ory's global sales and go-to-market organization, with a focus on helping enterprises recognize industry-leading time to value across Ory's customer, B2B, and Agent IAM products. He joins Ory after more than seven years at identity security company Ping Identity, most recently as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, North America, and has held sales leadership roles at PagerDuty, Anaplan, RightNow Technologies, and HP Software.As CFO, Shannon will lead Ory's global finance organization, bringing a proven playbook for scaling hyper-growth technology companies and a disciplined approach to funding the investments customers need most. She joins Ory from equipifi, where she helped lead a $34 million Series B financing round, and previously served as CFO of CampusLogic and Lumension Security."We're seeing explosive demand for our established Customer and B2B IAM platforms, and at the same time, the rise of autonomous AI agents is creating a completely new category of identity risk that legacy tools were never built to address," said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory. "Colleen brings a proven playbook for scaling hyper-growth technology companies, and Rob brings the enterprise relationships and go-to-market discipline to match. Together, they'll make sure that growth shows up for our customers and partners as faster time to value.""The market’s at an inflection point," said Murray. "Every enterprise is trying to modernize identity, and now also racing to get ahead of AI agents before those become their next security gap. Ory already has the trust and the technical foundation to win both fights. I'm here to make sure our go-to-market leads that opportunity.""I am excited to ensure Ory is appropriately capitalized to deliver even more for our OSS users, customers, and partners," said Shannon. "My focus is on building the financial foundation that enables continued investment in our products, our customers, our partners, and the open-source community. "The appointments mark the next step in scaling Ory's commercial and financial operations to match rising demand for its identity platform, as organizations increasingly look to Ory to secure both their customers and their AI agents.About OryOry is the modern identity platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM), B2B IAM, and Agent IAM. Ory is one of the world's most widely adopted IAM platforms and manages more than 3.25 billion identities across open source and commercial deployments. Ory's infrastructure powers 10 percent of the top 40 websites and serves leading enterprises in financial services, technology, media, and other sectors requiring flexible, high-performance identity solutions. With more than 45,000 GitHub stars and 700 million downloads, Ory delivers enterprise-grade security with developer-friendly flexibility. Ory is backed by investments from Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, PHX Ventures, and IQT. For more information, visit www.ory.com Media Contact: press@ory.com

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