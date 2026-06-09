Comprehensive Plan Workshop

Public Workshop | DeSoto 2050! Comprehensive Plan Update

In Person Meeting: Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Turner Agri-Civic Center

2250 Roan Street, Arcadia, FL 34266

DESOTO 2050!: The County and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council will hold a community workshop to receive public input on the future of DeSoto County. The goal of this workshop is to provide an opportunity for the community to discuss ideas for the future of the County and to provide input for the update of the DeSoto County Comprehensive Plan including emerging growth and development. The workshop is open to the public and all interested persons are encouraged to attend. Elected officials may be in attendance. For more information, please visit the project website at cfrpc.org/desoto-county-comprehensive-plan. Please take the community survey at:

Project contact: Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, jcodosalisbury@cfrpc.org or at (863) 534-7130 ext. 178. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, income, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact the CFRPC Title VI/Nondiscrimination Coordinator, Indihra Chambers, (863)534-7130, or via Florida Relay Service 711, or by email: ichambers@cfrpc.org at least three (3) days before the workshop.

La participación pública es solicitada sin distinción de raza, color, origen nacional, sexo, edad, discapacidad, religión o situación familiar. Las personas que requieren asistencia bajo la Ley sobre Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA) o la traducción de idiomas, de forma gratuita deben ponerse en contacto con la Coordinadora de Título VI / No Discriminación/ADA, Indihra Chambers, CFRPC a (863)534-7130, oa través de el Transmisión de la Florida 711, o por correo electronico ichambers@cfrpc.org al menos tres (3) días antes del evento o reunion.