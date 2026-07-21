Final Notice & Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a FFRMS Floodplain or Wetland

Activity in an FFRMS Floodplain or Wetland

Date of Publication: July 21, 2026

Name of Responsible Entity: DeSoto County, Florida

Address: 201 East Oak Street, Suite 201, Arcadia, Florida 34266

Contact: Dennis Johnson, Grants Coordinator

Telephone Number: (863) 993-4800

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that DeSoto County, Florida, as the Responsible Entity under 24 CFR Part 58, has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, and in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 55.20 in Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands protection, to determine the potential effects that its activity in the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS) floodplain will have on the natural and human environment.

The proposed project is funded under the 2025 State of Florida Action Plan for Disaster Recovery through the Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program under Subgrant Agreement Number MS010.

Project Description

The proposed project, undertaken by DeSoto County, consists of the construction of one (1) deep injection well and one (1) monitoring well at the DeSoto County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (DCR WWTP). The DCR WWTP is located on a 160-acre County-owned parcel at 7728 SE State Road 31, Arcadia, Florida 34266 (27.113518, -81.794326). The CDBG-DR MS010-funded construction scope is limited to the mobilization, drilling, testing, and construction of one (1) deep injection well and one (1) monitoring well, including all required casing, wellheads, shutoff valves, well ports, pressure monitoring appurtenances, associated testing, and all work necessary to place the deep injection well into operation for treated wastewater effluent disposal in accordance with the project Plans and Specifications. The project plan set also depicts existing facilities, future infrastructure, alternate well locations, and other improvements associated with separate utility projects at the wastewater treatment plant. These additional improvements are shown for coordination purposes only and are not part of the CDBG-DR MS010-funded scope of work. Any construction activities associated with those improvements will be completed under separate funding sources and/or separate projects and are not included in this grant-funded undertaking.

Floodplain Determination and Evaluation

The project site was evaluated using FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) Panel 12027C0310C, effective November 6, 2013, together with site-specific mapping and field review. Since the 500-year floodplain is not mapped on the FIRM panel, the Freeboard Value Approach (FVA) was used to determine the extent of the FFRMS floodplain. Using the FVA, it was determined that the proposed project is located within the FFRMS floodplain. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) National Wetlands Inventory (NWI) mapper, there are mapped wetlands present within the proposed project area. However, a field inspection conducted on May 6, 2026 determined that there are no wetlands present. Best management practices (BMPs) will be implemented to avoid impacts to adjacent wetlands. DeSoto County completed the HUD Eight-Step Decision-Making Process of potential floodplain impacts in accordance with Executive Order 11988, 24 CFR Part 55, and FFRMS requirements. The review included an evaluation of project alternatives, potential impacts, and measures to avoid and minimize adverse effects.

The proposed project is not anticipated to adversely affect the natural and beneficial functions or intrinsic values of the floodplain. The increase in impervious surface area will be de minimis and limited to approximately two 3-foot by 3-foot concrete well pads and associated cement grout surrounding the well casings. Due to the small footprint of these improvements within the larger 160-acre wastewater treatment plant property, no measurable impacts to floodwater conveyance, flood storage capacity, groundwater recharge, or drainage patterns are anticipated.

Alternatives

Locations Outside and Not Affecting the FFRMS Floodplain

Off-site alternatives outside of the floodplain were also considered. These locations would require acquisition of additional property and the construction of extended transmission pipelines to convey effluent from the treatment plant. These alternatives introduce increased capital and maintenance costs, as well as potential environmental impacts associated with pipeline installation, including potential wetland crossings and upland disturbance. Based on these factors, off-site alternatives were determined to be impracticable.

Alternative Methods to Serve the Identical Project Objective

Alternative wastewater disposal methods were evaluated, including surface water discharge, expanded reclaimed water reuse, and off-site disposal alternatives. Surface water discharge options are constrained by permitting requirements and water quality standards. Expanded reuse was determined to be impracticable due to seasonal demand variability, infrastructure limitations, and the lack of sufficient nearby users. Off-site disposal alternatives would require substantial infrastructure investments, additional property acquisition, and increased operational costs. These alternatives do not provide the same level of reliability, capacity, and long-term operational efficiency as the proposed deep injection well and monitoring well system and were therefore determined to be impracticable.

No Action Alternative

The no-action alternative was considered and dismissed, as the existing wastewater treatment plant requires a reliable and permitted method for effluent disposal to maintain regulatory compliance and continued operation. Without the proposed disposal well, the facility would be unable to meet current and future discharge requirements, potentially resulting in system capacity limitations. Alternative disposal methods, such as surface water discharge or reuse expansion, were also evaluated. Surface water discharge options are limited by permitting constraints, while full reuse implementation is not feasible due to seasonal demand variability and infrastructure limitations and the lack of potential users in the vicinity of the project. These alternatives do not provide the same level of reliability and long-term capacity as a deep injection well. Based on the evaluation of practicable alternatives, the proposed disposal well location is within the FFRMS floodplain; however, critical above-ground project components will be elevated or otherwise protected in accordance with applicable FFRMS and floodplain management requirements.

Preferred Alternative (Within the Floodplain)

DeSoto County determined that there is no practicable alternative to locating the proposed project within the FFRMS floodplain. This determination is based on: (1) the operational need for the disposal well to remain connected to the existing DeSoto County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant infrastructure; (2) the requirement to utilize publicly owned property to avoid additional land acquisition and minimize impacts to surrounding properties; (3) the geologic and hydraulic suitability necessary for deep injection well operations; (4) the impracticability of off-site alternatives due to substantially increased construction, operational, and maintenance costs; and (5) the limited feasibility of alternative disposal methods such as surface water discharge or full reuse implementation. Accordingly, because no practicable alternative exists outside the FFRMS floodplain that would meet the project's purpose and need while avoiding substantially greater environmental, operational, and economic impacts, the proposed project must be carried out within the FFRMS floodplain as described.

Measures to Minimize Harm

The project has been designed to minimize impacts to floodplain values and functions. Construction activities will occur within an existing developed wastewater treatment facility and will not substantially alter drainage patterns, increase flood elevations, or adversely affect flood storage capacity. Best management practices will be implemented during construction to control erosion, sedimentation, and stormwater runoff. Disturbed areas will be restored following construction. Critical above-ground project components, including electrical, monitoring, and control equipment, will be elevated to or above the applicable FFRMS elevation where practicable or otherwise protected through flood-resistant design and construction techniques. Flood-resistant materials will be utilized where appropriate, and the project will maintain existing drainage characteristics to avoid increasing flood hazards on or off site. Because the project will occur entirely within a previously developed and routinely maintained wastewater treatment facility, no natural floodplain habitat will be removed, and no natural or beneficial floodplain functions are expected to be adversely affected. Disturbed areas will be restored following construction.

Finding

Based on FEMA mapping, project location information, application of the FVA, and completion of the HUD Eight-Step Decision-Making Process, DeSoto County determined that the proposed project is located within the FFRMS floodplain but outside of the FEMA-mapped 100-year floodplain and will not adversely affect floodplain values or functions. The project has been designed to minimize potential impacts through implementation of flood-resistant construction techniques, elevation of critical above-ground components, and adherence to applicable floodplain management requirements. The project is consistent with Executive Order 11988, the FFRMS, and 24 CFR Part 55, and no significant adverse impacts to floodplain resources are anticipated. The proposed project will comply with all state and local floodplain and wetland protection procedures.

DeSoto County has reevaluated alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative to floodplain development. Environmental files documenting compliance with Executive Order 11988 and 24 CFR 55, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplain/wetland and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comments about floodplain/wetland can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplain/wetland, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by Dennis Johnson, Grants Coordinator with DeSoto County, on or before July 29, 2026, at: DeSoto County, Attention: Dennis Johnson, Grants Coordinator, 201 East Oak Street, Suite 201, Arcadia, Florida 34266, phone number (863) 993-4800. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time – Monday through Friday at 201 East Oak Street, Suite 201, Arcadia, Florida. Comments may also be submitted via email at d.johnson@desotobocc.com.

The Honorable Steve Hickox, Chairman

Environmental Certifying Official

201 East Oak Street, Arcadia, Florida 34226

Telephone: 863-993-4800

Email: s.hickox@desotobocc.com