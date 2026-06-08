Blair-Sherlock Backs Responsible State Budget, Passes Important Reforms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Diane Blair-Sherlock, D-Villa Park, concludes this year’s spring legislative session by helping pass a fiscally and socially responsible state budget, along with championing major legislation.

“With so much uncertainty at the federal level, it was essential that we pass a state budget that protects the hard-working people of Illinois. I’m confident that we’ve done just that,” said Blair-Sherlock. “People are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. Helping those disproportionately affected by soaring costs and cuts to crucial programs was the main priority for me.”

Blair-Sherlock supported a compassionate state budget for Fiscal Year 2027, with the goal of delivering where the federal government isn’t. While the agenda in Washington seems determined to increase everyday expenses and cut the essential programs and services our loved ones rely on, Blair-Sherlock is prioritizing the needs of her community through…

Greater food security and resources for those affected by SNAP cuts.

Healthcare access for our state’s most vulnerable by investing in federally-qualified health centers and safety net hospitals.

Providing local governments and school districts with tools needed for property tax relief, including full funding for the Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF).

Supporting a back-to-school sales tax holiday and investing in affordable school lunches.

Pausing a new increase in the state gas tax that would have taken effect this summer.

Blair-Sherlock also supported and passed four of her own significant bills this year:

House Bill 67 ensures Homeowners Associations and Condominium Associations cannot prohibit first responders from parking their marked vehicles on their own property.

House Bill 4541 requires overpayments made to the government to be included in the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act to make it easier for folks to access their funds.

House Bill 4581 establishes a more efficient transition process for students with disabilities graduating high school by streamlining communications between school districts and local Work Incentives Planning and Assistance Programs.

House Bill 5551 clarifies school funding requirements for special education programs and increases support and retention incentives for teachers and staff.

In addition to her own legislation, Blair-Sherlock co-sponsored, supported, and helped pass a number of significant reforms—from added environmental protections to lowered costs on necessities, to increased support for children, seniors, and other vulnerable communities.

“After many negotiations, and many conversations with colleagues, lobbyists, members of the community and experts, we’ve wrapped up another successful year here in Springfield. Now, I’m excited to be back in the district for the summer. We have some really great events lined up, and I look forward to having more productive discussions on how my work can better our community,” said Blair-Sherlock.

The 2026 spring legislative session concluded on Monday, June 1.