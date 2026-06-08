Research Expertise in Classroom Observation Consultancy

Tetra Tech International Development Pty Ltd (Tetra Tech International Development) as the managing contractor of the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR Phase 2 program on behalf of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is seeking Expressions of Interest local and international service providers to conduct research on classroom observation. The research will investigate how the Lao language curriculum and lessons are being implemented in early grades, and what strategies teachers use to support all language learners including students who don’t speak Lao.

To submit an EOI for this research we require a local or international individual, non-governmental organisation, or private consulting firm.

Proposals must be in English, follow the EOI requirements and address all of the selection criteria specified in the EOI document.

Timeline:

Invitation Issue Date: Monday 8 June 2026

Last queries date: Thursday 25 June 2026

Closing Date and Time: Monday 29 June 2026 at 10:00 Vientiane Time (ICT)

Documents:

AM-13669 EOI Classroom Observation Expertise Part A B.pdf

AM-13669 EOI Classroom Observation Expertise Part C Response.docx